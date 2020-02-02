First Wuhan coronavirus death confirmed outside mainland China
US Department of Homeland Security to enforce restrictions on travelers from China
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it will begin enforcing restrictions for all passenger flights carrying individuals who have recently traveled from China in response to the coronavirus, according to a DHS press release that shed light on some of the procedures US air travelers can expect in the coming days
The screening parameters reiterate much of what the Health and Human Services secretary previously announced go into effect at 5 p.m. ET today – including that flights will be routed to seven designated US airports where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will seek to identify all potentially ill persons.
DHS adds that Americans flying to the US from China will be re-routed to the designated airports at no cost to the traveler, the DHS said.
According to Acting DHS Secretary Chad F. Wolf, to minimize disruptions, Customs and Border Protection and air carriers are working to identify qualifying passengers before their scheduled flights.
DHS advises if a traveler who spent time in China, outside the Hubei province, is re-routed through one of the seven airports and shows no symptoms following a health screening, they will be re-booked to their destination and asked to “self-quarantine” at their homes.
The department adds that any individual traveling from China who has either been in Hubei province or other areas of the mainland, and is showing virus symptoms, will be screened and subject to mandatory quarantine by medical professionals at a nearby facility.
While the “overall risk to the American public remains low,” acting secretary Chad F. Wolf says “funneling all flights with passengers who have recently been in China is the most important and prudent step we can take at this time to decrease the strain on public health officials screening incoming travelers.”
US national security adviser: "There is no reason for Americans to panic"
National security adviser Robert O’Brien said that right "now there is no reason for Americans to panic” with regards to the coronavirus, adding that “this is something that is a low risk we think in the US," according to an interview he did today with CBS' "Face the Nation."
O’Brien says that the US is working with Chinese authorities, its health authorities and the World Health Organization to determine where the virus came from.
The US continues to offer the Chinese assistance but have not heard back on that. O’Brien claims the Chinese have been more transparent than in past crises.
“This is a worldwide concern we want to help our Chinese colleague if we can,” O’Brien said. “Look I think we can be helpful if we’re on the ground, right now the Chinese are providing information to us and we’re taking that for what it’s worth but at the same time we’re monitoring ourselves and what we’re especially doing is monitoring the situation here in the states to make sure Americans are continuing to be safe from this virus.”
Pakistani students in Wuhan say they are stranded
Pakistani students studying at Wuhan University are appealing to the Pakistan government to be evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We have been getting reports that the spread of this virus is going to double up In the coming 10 days and that the current weather is going to be favorable for a further spread of the virus. There is a panicked situation and we are appealing to the Pakistani government, please take us to a safe location. Anywhere in China, we have very little children with us. They are compromised, they are more susceptible to the disease. We are only getting verbal help from the embassy, no physical help. I’d just like to add that we are willing to pay for our own expenses to get out of here but please for God’s sake get us out of here. Please," Mohammad Adnan Shireen told CNN.
Last week the Pakistani government stated they would not be evacuating any students in Wuhan.
Second evacuation flight that will carry US citizens on way to Wuhan
The second evacuation flight that will carry US citizens out of the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak is on its way to the city of Wuhan, a US official with knowledge of the matter told CNN.
The flight should be ready for departure on Monday, as indicated in US Embassy Beijing’s email to American citizens who are still in the central Chinese city, according to this official.
There may be additional evacuation flights due to continued high-demand from US citizens in Wuhan, the official added.
“I can't confirm the numbers yet, but this upcoming evacuation might not be the last," he said.
Some context: Last Wednesday a chartered plane carrying some 200 US citizens -- including about three dozen diplomats and their families -- arrived at March Air Reserve Base in southern California. The official with knowledge to the matter told CNN all US diplomats and their families in Wuhan were able to leave on this first flight.
Israel closes all air, sea and land traffic incoming from China
Israel has temporarily banned land, sea and airport arrivals from China to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to the prime minister’s office on Twitter.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned that the arrival of the virus in Israel could only be delayed, not prevented entirely.
“Our objective first of all is to delay the virus from entering the country. I say to ‘delay’ because it is impossible to prevent it from getting here - afterwards to treat it, to find the people who have been exposed, to isolate them, and then to treat them,” Netanyahu told a meeting, including government ministers and leading health experts.
Although there have been a number of people checked with coronavirus symptoms in Israel, all of those tested for the virus so far have come back negative.
“Because we expect that the virus will arrive here, we will deal with the processes that should be put in place to isolate the exposed and to treat them. This treatment includes two weeks of isolation at home, we will explain to the citizens of Israel exactly what is demanded of them,” Netanyahu said. He also said that Israel had updated the Palestinian Authority about the measures it should take to treat the virus.
Netanyahu instructed Israel’s Institute for Biological Research to begin working “at the greatest possible speed” to produce a vaccine and set up a vaccine center in Israel.
He added that Israel would began an information campaign to let Israeli citizens know what to look for and what to do in case symptoms of the coronavirus are observed.
All major cities in China's Hubei province under lockdown
China's Xiangyang city announced the shutdown of its railway stations and suspension of public transportation at the end of January.
With Xiangyang's lockdown, all major cities in Hubei province are now under lockdown, affecting more than 62 million people.
As of Feb 1, there are 441 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Xiangyang city, according to Hubei provincial health commission.
Hong Kong confirms additional coronavirus case, bringing total to 15
Hong Kong has confirmed another coronavirus case, bringing the total cases in the city to 15.
The 15th case is reported to be a 72-year-old woman who is the mother of another person confirmed to have the infection in Hong Kong, according to a statement Sunday from Hong Kong's health department.
The woman is under quarantine and in stable condition, the health department said.
"According to the patient's information, she had no travel history and mainly stayed at home during the incubation period," according to the health department's statement.
Tenth case of coronavirus confirmed in Germany
German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Germany, taking the total in the country to 10.
The pair are both in Frankfurt, in the German state of Hesse, and are doing well, Spahn said, noting they will be kept in a clinic for two weeks until they are free of infection.
The two confirmed cases arrived in Frankfurt on a German Air Force flight flight from Wuhan, China, on Saturday. Germany’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that around 100 German citizens would be repatriated and be put under quarantine for two weeks in order to prevent the spread of the disease.
The minister said that they are monitoring if there were any other infections during the incubation period but he hopes that is not the case.
The previous eight confirmed cases are all in Bavaria state.
The minister noted that the government aims to be as transparent as possible and he is very thankful for his colleagues in Bavaria and Hesse. When it comes to questions about the infection, they [the government] will answer as transparently as possible.
Formula E race in China canceled over outbreak
The Formula E Championship has called off next month’s Sanya E-Prix race in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, Formula E said in a statement on Sunday.
The race was scheduled for March 21. The statement said:
"Given the current growing health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus an international emergency, Formula E has taken the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of its travelling staff, championship participants and spectators, which remains of paramount importance," the statement said.