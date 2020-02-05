Taiwanese devotees at a temple in Taipei on January 28, 2020. SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

Taiwan confirmed its 11th coronavirus case on Tuesday, according to a statement from the self-governing island's Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The patient is a man in his 50s, said to be a Taiwanese businessman who returned from Wuhan on Tuesday. He showed no symptoms of fever nor pneumonia, and is now in stable condition in an isolated hospital room.

Passengers who were on the same flight as the patient are all being tested and will be quarantined for 14 days.

Travel ban: Yesterday, Taiwan announced it would deny entry to all foreign nationals who had been to China in the past 14 days. Those with a Taiwan resident certificate will be allowed in, but are required to self-isolate in their homes and monitor their health.

The restrictions go into effect this Friday.