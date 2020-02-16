There were 100 more deaths due to the coronavirus in China's Hubei province Sunday, the health authorities there said. That raises the death toll at the center of the outbreak to 1,696.

The global death toll now stands at 1,770, with the vast majority of those deaths in mainland China.

More than 1,900 additional cases of the virus were confirmed Sunday, Hubei authorities said, bringing the total number of cases in the center of the outbreak to 58,182.

The global tally: There have been more than 71,204 cases of the virus recorded worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China.

China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later.