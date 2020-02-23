Italy's coronavirus outbreak is the biggest outside Asia
A third person infected with the novel coronavirus has died in Italy, a regional official said on Sunday.
Lombardy health official Giulio Gallera told reporters Sunday that the victim was an elderly woman from the town of Crema near Milan, who was also suffering from cancer. Two other elderly patients in northern Italy have died over the past 48 hours.
EU economic affairs commissioner: "No need to panic" over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
The European Union “shares the concern” but sees “no need to panic” over a coronavirus outbreak in Italy, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters in Riyadh on Sunday.
Speaking after a meeting of G20 financial leaders in Saudi Arabia, Gentiloni said “the EU has full confidence in the Italian authorities and the decisions they are taking." He also announced EU’s decision to send 25 tonnes of protective equipment to China.
The outbreak in Italy killed two people and infected 130 others. The government introduced an emergency lockdown in many municipalities in Italy’s north.
4 former Diamond Princess passengers test positive for Covid-19
Four former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19, England’s chief medical officer announced Sunday.
The patients are being transferred to specialist NHS infection centers, Prof. Chris Whitty said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The four new cases bring the total number of cases in the UK to 13, he said.
Migrant rescue ship put in quarantine in Sicily
Italian authorities have put a migrant rescue ship in quarantine in Sicily, the Interior Ministry said Sunday, as the number of coronavirus cases in Italy shot up over 130.
The Ocean Viking is a migrant rescue NGO vessel with 274 migrants aboard, according to Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), also known as Doctors without Borders.
The migrants, rescued from the sea, are quarantined in Pozzallo, Sicily, along with the ship’s crew.
Pakistan closes border with Iran to halt spread of virus
Pakistan has temporarily closed its border with Iran to halt the possible spread of novel coronavirus after Iranian authorities reported several coronavirus cases and deaths, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove told CNN on Sunday.
Pakistan has set up a 100-bed tent hospital at the border with Iran to cope with a possible emergency situation.
Pakistan shares a border of over 900 km (559 miles) with Iran.
Former Diamond Princess passenger dies
A Japanese man in his 80s, who was previously on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, has died from pneumonia, Japan’s health ministry confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths of people who boarded the Diamond Princess to three.
The ministry did not disclose whether the man had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, citing a lack of consent from his family.
The man had pre-existing medical conditions, the ministry said.
CNN Health has reported that for those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there's a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
Afghanistan tests three in first suspected coronavirus outbreak in the country
Afghanistan is testing three people suspected of having coronavirus, the first potential outbreak in the country, its health ministry said Sunday.
The three people live in Herat province and recently returned from Iran, Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said.
They are under surveillance and their blood has been sent to Kabul for testing, Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Basin of the Herat regional hospital said.
Afghanistan has had no confirmed cases of coronavirus to date.
There are now 78,854 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 2,465 deaths worldwide, according to the latest figures.
The majority of the cases and deaths are in mainland China, followed by Japan and South Korea.
Over the weekend Italy's confirmed cases surged from three on Friday morning to more than 130 by Sunday, marking Europe's biggest outbreak.
Here are the top five countries to have experienced outbreaks beyond China:
- Japan: 738 cases, 3 deaths. (639 cases on Diamond Princess cruise ship and 99 on land.)
- South Korea: 602 cases, 5 deaths
- Italy: 132 cases, 2 deaths
- Singapore: 89 cases
- Hong Kong: 74 cases, 2 deaths
Venice Carnival called off due to coronavirus outbreak
Venice Carnival is being suspended in the face of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in northern Italy, the regional governor announced Sunday.
Public and private meetings are being banned through March 1, Luca Zaia declared, meaning the famous event will not take place.
Schools, universities and museums are also being closed in the Veneto region, Zaia announced.
“We ask for the cooperation of all citizens. It's not an easy moment. But, with the data we have today, we can still hope to limit the contagion,” Zaia said.
There have been 25 cases in the region, including two in Venice, he said.