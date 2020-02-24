Coronavirus cases surge in Italy, Iran, South Korea
Alabama mayor: "We're simply not prepared" to help patients with coronavirus
Anniston, Alabama, Mayor Jack Draper said based on a series of meetings with the Department of Health and Human Services, they were not prepared to handle coronavirus patients.
"We're simply not prepared to help our fellow citizens, at this time, who have been diagnosed with this disease," Draper said.
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday it was evaluating the possibility of using a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston as a backup location for some Americans infected by the virus, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the governor's office.
During a news conference Monday, Draper said it became apparent after several meetings with HHS that there was no real plan and no idea what would be expected of the local community, first responders and local healthcare.
CDC has confirmed 53 cases of novel coronavirus in the US
There are now 53 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
These include 36 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, three people repatriated from China and 14 US cases.
This reflects an increase in 18 cases from Friday, all among Diamond Princess passengers. At the time, CDC officials said that there were additional passengers who had tested positive for the virus in Japan and would likely be added to the official US count once those test results had been adjudicated.
The 14 US cases include eight in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, two in Illinois and one in Wisconsin. Among these cases, there are two instances of person-to-person transmission, one in Illinois and one in California.
Coronavirus will "decrease earnings and growth" around the world, analyst says
Ryan Detrick, Senior Market Strategist for LPL Financial, said in a statement today, “The coronavirus might be slowing in mainland China, but the huge jump over the weekend to various other countries has many reassessing 2020 growth estimates."
Detrick continued:
"The [International Monetary Fund] already lowered China’s growth this year, but should the virus continue to spread to other parts of the world, we could see quickly decreasing earnings and growth outlooks.”
What's this about: Earlier today, US stock markets plunged almost 1,000 points as coronavirus fears mount.
The Dow has now lost more than 1,400 points in the span of the three trading days. That sharp drop wiped out the Dow’s gains for the year — leaving the index slightly negative for 2020.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are both down this morning, but remain positive on the year.
Health official: "We are in the phase of preparedness for a potential pandemic"
Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said today it's too early to declare the novel coronavirus a pandemic — but now is the time to prepare.
“Look what’s happened in China, we’ve seen a significant drop in cases, huge pressure placed on the virus and a sequential decrease in the number of cases, that goes against the logic of pandemic. Yet we see in contrast of that, an acceleration of cases in places like Korea, and therefore we are still in the balance.”
He added: “We are in the phase of preparedness for a potential pandemic.”
Ryan said countries must prepare to take and treat patients and push for adequate containment.
California city goes to court over possibility of housing coronavirus patients
Representatives from the southern California city of Costa Mesa will be in court this afternoon to continue its fight against housing coronavirus patients in its city.
Late Friday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the possible use of the Fairview Developmental Center to quarantine patients who've tested positive for the coronavirus. In the complaint, the city says “Fairview is an inappropriate location for a quarantine, as there is no way to restrict access to or from the facility.”
A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. local time Monday.
Coronavirus has pandemic potential, but it's not there yet, World Health Organization says
World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today coronavirus has pandemic potential — but it’s not there yet.
Tedros said the decision to use the word pandemic is based on ongoing assessments of the geographic spread of the virus, severity and impact of the society and for the moment they are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus.
He said the virus is affecting countries across the world in different ways and requires a tailored response, adding it’s not a one-size-fits-all response.
WHO had previously declared Coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern.
Remember: There is no precise, mathematical definition of a pandemic.
Outbreaks get characterized as pandemics by epidemiologists — who are not yet using the term. That's because they've yet to see sustained transmission among people who have not recently traveled to China or had close contact with someone who recently traveled to China.
It's not enough for a cluster of disease in a country to exist and even spread — it has to spread in a sustained way, from person to person, time and time again, through many generations of transmission.
Oman suspends flights to and from Iran during coronavirus outbreak
The General Authority of Oman’s Civil Aviation announced the suspension of all flights between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice, state TV reported.
Earlier today, Oman's Health Ministry confirmed the country's first two coronavirus cases — two women who were traveling from Iran.
California naval base could receive US coronavirus evacuees
Naval Base Ventura County in Oxnard, California might be tasked with receiving coronavirus evacuees, according to a statement from NBVC Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island.
"Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper has tasked Naval Base Ventura County with supporting the potential repatriation of American citizens subject to federal quarantine due to the coronavirus. A Community Info Session is scheduled Monday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m. at the Pt. Mugu Theater," read the post on the NBVC Facebook page.
Italy has yet to identify the source of its outbreak
Italy still has not identified “patient zero,” the source of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, two officials said Monday.
“The important thing is to identify ‘patient zero,’ where he/she is from, and to stop this chain of infection,” Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy’s civil protection agency, said.
Luca Zaia, the governor of the Veneto region, said “no news” when asked Monday by CNN affiliate Sky 24 about the hunt for the carrier.
Borrelli suggested an explanation for the sudden spike in cases over the weekend: “I believe that the incubation period meant that the infections all exploded at a certain moment."