Anniston, Alabama, Mayor Jack Draper said based on a series of meetings with the Department of Health and Human Services, they were not prepared to handle coronavirus patients.

"We're simply not prepared to help our fellow citizens, at this time, who have been diagnosed with this disease," Draper said.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday it was evaluating the possibility of using a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston as a backup location for some Americans infected by the virus, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the governor's office.

During a news conference Monday, Draper said it became apparent after several meetings with HHS that there was no real plan and no idea what would be expected of the local community, first responders and local healthcare.