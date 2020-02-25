Coronavirus deaths rise in Iran and South Korea as Italy grapples with outbreak
US stocks open higher a day after plunging on coronavirus fears
US stocks opened higher today, retracing some of their sharp losses from the start of the week.
The Dow fell more than 1,000 points yesterday, recording its worst day in two years, as coronavirus fears led global markets to plummet.
Here's how the US markets opened today:
- The Dow opened up 120 points, or 0.4% before retreating into the single digits
- The S&P 500 opened 0.4% higher.
- The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6%.
A coronavirus vaccine is at least a year away, US senators are told
Administration officials told senators that a vaccine was at least 12 to 18 months away, according to three senators present at today's closed briefing on coronavirus.
When asked if we are close to a vaccine, Sen. Roy Blunt said: “We will not have a vaccine in the next 12 or 18 months.”
Sen. Joe Manchin said he asked National Institutes of Health’s Tony Fauci whether they were close to a vaccine and Faucci said “no,” according to Manchin. “I guess Tony should know... It’s very contagious.”
Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Lamar Alexander said: “The vaccine for the coronavirus is moving more rapidly than any vaccine we have already tried to approve — but it will take a year or 18 months. The way to stop (an outbreak) is quarantine and monitoring.”
“I believe it’s under control," he added. "Do I think it will spread in the United States? The advice we got today is inevitably it will spread.”
There were 40 senators present for the all-senators briefing, according to Alexander.
Senators also said there was concern that there have not been enough masks produced in the US to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile: Trump continues to publicly express confidence in his administration's handling of the crisis and optimism that it will be short-lived.
“I think that whole situation will start working out. A lot of talent, a lot of brain power is being put behind it,” he said on Tuesday during a news conference in New Delhi, India.
These 10 Northern Italian towns are on lockdown
Italy's Lombardy region press office has issued a list of towns and villages that are in complete lockdown, inside the so-called "red zones" created to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
They are:
- Codogno
- Castiglione D'Adda
- Casalpusterlengo
- Fombio
- Maleo
- Somaglia
- Bertonico
- Terranova dei Passerini
- Castelgerundo
- San Fioran
What "red zones" mean: Measures in "red zones" include a ban on the public from entering or leaving the zone, closure of train stations and suspension of public transportation, such as buses.
Italy now has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside Asia, as 54 new cases were detected in the country's north overnight, bringing the total to 283, the Italian civil protection agency said today. The cases are heavily concentrated in the region of Lombardy, where 212 infections have been confirmed. Seven people have so far died from the virus in the country.
At least 4 Diamond Princess passengers have died from coronavirus
Japan's Ministry of Health confirmed the death of a 80-year-old passenger from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
The man died from coronavirus in the hospital. He's the fourth passenger from the ship to die. This also brings the total death toll in Japan to five.
US senators were briefed on coronavirus today. Here's how they're reacting.
US senators had a classified briefing on coronavirus this morning.
As they left, Sens. Dick Durbin, Richard Blumenthal and Lamar Alexander all said that one aspect of the novel coronavirus that concerns them is its spread across countries around the world.
A key question, Democrat Whip Durbin said, is “whether or not [countries] will be aggressive in quarantine in cases and reduce the spread beyond their borders. We still have to wait to see.”
GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy said that at the end of today's briefing, the officials present actually said “it didn’t need to be” classified. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, echoed that and said the senators didn’t hear anything “top secret.”
Durbin also said he believes the Trump administration’s request for about $2 billion in additional funds to deal with coronavirus is a “wise allocation” but added that it “may not even be enough” — repeating a warning that other Democrats have also made.
Durbin then slammed the Trump administration's budget request that cuts funds for health agencies like CDC and NIH as “completely backwards.” He said he hopes the president reconsiders as “we’ve got to anticipate that more resources will be needed.”
GOP Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana said “panicking about this does not make sense,” when asked if Americans should be panicked about the coronavirus, pointing to the fact there’s only been 14 cases so far in the US — not including those from the cruise ship.
This region in Italy will suspend Ash Wednesday mass
The diocese of the Northern Italy region of Emilia-Romagna has ordered the suspension of people attending Ash Wednesday mass, according to the diocese’s website.
The region currently has 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The number of cases across Italy is currently 283, Angello Borreli, head of Italy's Civil Protection Agency said in a briefing on Tuesday.
What this means: Churches will remain open for private prayer and a prayer will be sent to celebrate in homes at the beginning of Lent, which people can follow on a livestream.
There will be prayers for the sick in particular for people with coronavirus, the diocese’s website says.
Italian authorities identify first known patient to have caught coronavirus in Lombardy
Italian authorities have identified what they believe is the first known patient to have caught coronavirus in Italy's northern Lombardy region as a 38-year-old man called Mattia.
Mattia was originally in intensive care for respiratory problems at a hospital in Codogno, but is now at the Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia, about 35 kilometers south of Milan, Italian Civil Protection press officer Juri Pittaluga told CNN.
Authorities don't believe that this is the case that imported the virus to the region, however.
Mattia's pregnant wife, called Valentina, has also tested positive for coronavirus and is in the Sacco hospital in Milan, but her health condition is "not worrying at all" Pittaluga told CNN.
Trump and Schumer are criticizing each other on Twitter about coronavirus
As he prepares for a state banquet in New Delhi, President Trump is lashing out against Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, for criticizing his coronavirus response.
Here's Trump's tweet:
Moments later, Schumer responded, saying: "I didn’t just criticize Pres. Trump’s pathetic, inadequate funding request I noted his incompetence, how he has no plan to deal with coronavirus. He’s dismantled NSC’s global health security team, wants to cut CDC by 16%, hasn’t appointed 1 person to oversee coronavirus response."
What this is about: Democrats have begun criticizing the Trump administration's coronavirus response, with Sen. Schumer charging the President is "asleep at the wheel" as the threat builds.
On Twitter yesterday, Schumer repeatedly took aim at Trump and his team's response.
Here are a couple of his tweets:
Iranian official tests positive for coronavirus after appearing ill on TV
Iran’s deputy health minister Iraj Haririchi, who appeared on television sweaty and ill to warn Iranians of coronavirus yesterday, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
In a news conference on national television, Haririchi coughed and wiped sweat using tissues on several occasions. He was later diagnosed with coronavirus, according to state media.
He was standing next to the government spokesman Ali Rabiei to speak about the latest cases of coronavirus in Iran.
Iran is facing the largest coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, with the second largest number of deaths after China.
Watch the moment: