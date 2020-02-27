Chinese city gives residents up to $1,400 for reporting novel coronavirus symptoms

The city of Qianjiang, in China's Hubei province, is awarding residents who proactively report symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus.

Any resident who reports symptoms and is confirmed to have the novel coronavirus will be awarded 10,000 yuan — or about $1,426 — according to a Qianjiang government press release.

Meanwhile, patients who come forward and are classified as "suspected cases" will be rewarded 2,000 yuan (or $285). Those that are not immediately confirmed to have the illness upon first diagnosis will be rewarded 1,000 yuan ($142).

The new incentives came into force Thursday.

Qianjiang, situated in the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, Hubei Province, has reported 197 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and nine deaths.

Hubei, which has seen 65,596 confirmed cases and more than 2,641 deaths since the start of the epidemic, is doling out monetary incentives to residents in other cities too: Hanyang, Jiangan, Wuchang and Shiyan.

Shiyan authorities recently rewarded a resident 10,000 yuan ($1,426) — but for reporting someone else.