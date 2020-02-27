More new coronavirus cases outside China than inside
If you're just joining us, here's what you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak
The novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the world, with first cases reported in countries including Brazil, Greece, Norway and Pakistan.
Amid the spread of the virus in Europe, a French patient has died, and Italy is struggling to contain its outbreak -- the largest outside Asia. Meanwhile, authorities in the Middle East are also racing to contain the virus spread.
In Asia, South Korea today reported more than 330 new cases and another death from the virus.
Here's the latest:
- South Korea spike: The East Asian country reported 334 new cases and one death today, bringing the national total to 1,595 cases and 13 deaths. Many of the cases are linked to a religious group in the country's south.
- Military infections: Joint US-South Korea military drills have been postponed "until further notice" after a US soldier and several members of the South Korean military contracted the virus.
- Travel disrupted: Numerous countries are implementing travel restrictions for those coming to and from South Korea, while the US is advising people to reconsider any travel plans to the country.
- European spread: Italy now has 400 cases -- the largest outbreak outside Asia. And the virus is spreading across Europe, with several countries reporting their first cases, including Norway, Romania, Georgia, and North Macedonia. Many European countries are now implementing emergency measures, with Italy effectively placing 100,000 under quarantine with travel restrictions.
- Middle East borders closed: Iran now has 139 cases and 19 deaths. This week, the virus has spread to across Middle Eastern nations including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Lebanon, prompting similar travel restrictions and closed borders as seen in Asia and Europe.
- US warning: United States health officials warn the country may have had its first case of community transmission -- where the patient did not have “relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient." In response to rising fears, some communities are taking precautions; San Francisco, which has no cases, declared a state of emergency.
- More new cases outside China: For the first time in the outbreak, the number of new cases reported outside of China in a single day was larger than those reported inside the country, said the World Health Organization. China reported 412 newly confirmed cases yesterday, while 459 additional cases were reported outside of China, according to the WHO’s daily report.
South Korea reports 13th coronavirus death
South Korea has reported another death from coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 13.
The death is a 74-year-old man who was a member of the Shincheonji religious group. He died on Thursday morning, said the mayor of Daegu city, located in the country's south.
Many of the cases nationwide have been linked to the Shincheonji branch in Daegu. The group says it has handed the list of all its participants to South Korean health authorities.
Special aircraft carrying Indians evacuated from Wuhan lands in New Delhi
An Indian Air Force Flight has repatriated 76 Indian citizens and 36 other foreign nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began, said India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
In a tweet, Jaishankar said the plane landed in New Delhi this morning. The same plane also carried medical relief to Wuhan yesterday.
All evacuated passengers will now undergo 14 days quarantine, said the government.
“All those on the first two flights have tested negative for COVID-19 and have since left the quarantine facilities. The passengers on board the third flight will also undergo similar quarantine on arrival in India,” the statement added.
This is the third aircraft to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from Wuhan.
Hawaiian Airlines temporarily suspends flights to South Korea
Hawaiian Airlines is temporarily suspending its nonstop service to the South Korean capital Seoul, the company announced today.
“We believe a temporary service suspension is prudent given the escalation of COVID-19 in South Korea and the impact the illness has had on demand for leisure travel from that country,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines, in a news release.
“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend our support for public health efforts to contain the virus. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to support impacted guests.”
US CDC: The 15th coronavirus case in US could be first instance of “community spread"
The 15th coronavirus case in the US, which was announced earlier on Wednesday, may be the first example in the country of “community spread,” where the patient did not have “relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient," said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The patient is a resident of Solano County, California, and their “exposure is unknown.”
“It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States,” the CDC said.
What this means: Community spread means the virus begins moving through a community and the “source of the infection is unknown,” the agency said.
“It’s also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected,” the CDC said.
The patient is now being treated in Sacramento.
US cases: There are 42 cases in the US that are passengers who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 14 cases who recently returned from China or are the spouse of a recent returnee, and three people who were repatriated from China, making the national total 60 cases.
Iraq implements travel bans and closure of public spaces
Iraq has decided to close schools, colleges, cinemas, cafes, clubs and various public gathering spots from today until March 7, according to the Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment Jaffar Allawi.
Iraq has also decided to ban its citizens from traveling to the coronavirus-hit countries of China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Kuwait and Bahrain, Allawi said today in a statement.
“Official and foreign delegations and diplomatic missions are excluded from the travel ban,” the statement added.
Iraq will also ban travelers from Bahrain and Kuwait from entering the country until further notice.
Hong Kong confirms 91st coronavirus case
Hong Kong confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus yesterday, raising the citywide total to 91.
One case is a 49-year-old woman who developed a cough and a sore throat on February 18. She has no recent travel history, but is linked to a Buddhist temple that a previous confirmed case visited.
The other case is a 26-year-old man who is the son of a previous case. He developed a fever and a cough on February 20.
US-South Korean combined military drill is postponed "until further notice" over outbreak
The US military in South Korea is postponing joint military drills with South Korean forces over coronavirus fears, it announced today.
"In light of the ROK (Republic of Korea) government's declaration of the highest alert level "severe" on COVID-19, the ROK-US Alliance made the decision to postpone the combined command post training for the ROK-US Combined Forces Command until further notice,” said a statement from the US Combined Forces Command in South Korea.
“ROK JCS and USFK’s commitment to the ROK-US alliance remains ironclad and unbreakable, and the decision to postpone the combined training was not taken lightly."
South Korea outbreak: There are now 1,595 confirmed cases and 12 deaths from the virus in South Korea, many concentrated in the country's south and linked to a religious group.
US raises travel advisory for South Korea
The US State Department has raised its travel advisory for South Korea to Level 3 -- meaning it advises people to "reconsider" their travel plans.
The travel advisory cites the coronavirus outbreak as the reason behind the raised alert, adding that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had also issued a Level 3 travel warning for people to avoid non-essential travel to South Korea.
"If suspected to have COVID-19 (coronavirus) in South Korea, you may face travel delays, quarantine, and extremely expensive medical costs," the advisory warned.
The advisory recommended travelers going to South Korea to:
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth before you wash your hands
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol
- Clean your hands especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose
- Discuss travel to South Korea with your healthcare provider
There have been 1,595 confirmed cases and 12 deaths from the virus in South Korea.