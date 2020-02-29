Risk of global coronavirus spread 'very high' warns WHO as China situation stabilizes
Brazil announces second case of coronavirus
Brazil’s health ministry announced the country’s second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.
The patient had been in Italy and traveled from Milan to Sao Paulo on Feb. 27, according to the ministry, which added that “there are no elements that indicate that the virus has circulated in the country.”
Ireland reports first case of coronavirus
A man in the eastern part of Ireland has contracted coronavirus, according to a statement from Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team, Saturday.
The case is associated with travel from an affected area in Northern Italy.
There are 69 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the US, CDC says
There are now 69 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, according to an update Saturday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These include 44 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, three people repatriated from China and 22 US cases, according to CDC.
A presumptive positive case has tested positive by a public health lab and is pending confirmation from CDC.
The 22 US cases are in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin. Thirteen of these cases are travel-related and nine are linked to person-to-person spread, according to the CDC. Cases are cumulative from January 21 through Saturday.
You're unlikely to get coronavirus twice, US health officials say
US health officials told reporters Saturday that reinfection with the novel coronavirus is unlikely.
"We have not seen any sign yet of the phenomenon" of reinfection, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Messonnier suggested any reports suggesting otherwise may be indicative of doctors and scientists jumping the gun, skirting around proper scientific review.
"It is really important for the global community to get access to scientific information as quickly as possible and in real time," she said. " But in the rush to push out information quickly, there have been some instances already where there hasn't been appropriate scientific review of some of the data that's coming out. And that is an essential part of any investigation."
She said the CDC has been following US cases closely, including "whether or not they continue to harbor the virus in their nose and throat." Thus far, reinfection is "not something that we're seeing here, and it has not changed our clinical practice," she said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made similar comments earlier Saturday at a White House briefing.
"There's no indication that that's going on at all. If this virus acts like other viruses — which I have no reason to believe it won't — once you've gotten infected and recovered, you're not going to get infected with the same virus," Fauci said.
CDC director tweets that agency "erroneously identified" Washington coronavirus patient who died
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tweeted that the agency gave incorrect information about the Washington coronavirus patient who died to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday.
“CDC erroneously identified the patient as a female in a briefing earlier today with the President and Vice President,” Redfield tweeted from the verified Twitter account @CDCDirector.
The patient who died was a man in his 50s in Washington state. This was the first death from the novel coronavirus in the United States.
Trump and other officials, including Redfield, identified the patient as a woman in her 50s during a press briefing on Saturday. A Seattle and King County health official later said the patient was a man.
More than 50 people linked to skilled nursing facility in Washington to be tested for coronavirus
More than 50 residents and staff from the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, will be tested for the novel coronavirus because they’re experiencing symptoms, said Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, Washington.
Duchin said there are "approximately 108 residents at the facility and about 180 staff. And among the residents, we've had reports that approximately 27 have some sort of symptoms and among the staff, approximately 25. We're going to be working in collaboration with a CDC team, which will be arriving tonight, to assess each and every one of these people and provide the appropriate guidance around isolating. And all of these people will be tested, and we'll take every step to minimize any potential for exposure of others. But at this point the investigation is just getting started."
So far, there are two cases of the virus linked to the skilled nursing facility, Duchin said during a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention briefing on Saturday.
More on the cases: One case is in a health care worker, a woman in her 40s who is hospitalized in satisfactory condition. She had no relevant history of travel. The other case is a woman in her 70s who was a resident of the center. She is in serious condition in another hospital.
10% of coronavirus cases in Lombardy involve medical personnel, Italian officials say
One in 10 confirmed coronavirus cases in Lombardy – the northern Italian region at the center of the country's outbreak – involve medical personnel, according to Paola Stringa, a spokesperson for Lombardy regional government.
Giulio Gallera, the welfare assessor in charge of regional healthcare in Lombardy, told reporters on Saturday that the Lombardy region is evaluating and following the advice of the World Health Organization, and deciding whether to dedicate an entire Hospital to coronavirus patients.
“It’s important to preserve the well-being of medical personnel, which today represents the 10% of the infected,” Gallera said.
Senior administration official blames CDC director for Trump and Pence saying victim was woman
Asked about why President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence described the Washington patient who died from the novel coronavirus as a woman when in reality the patient was a man, a senior administration official placed the blame on the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Dr. (Robert) Redfield briefed the VP and POTUS after speaking with Washington State health officials that it was a woman. Washington State has since corrected," the official said.
CNN Health is reaching out to the CDC for reaction.
Washington coronavirus patient who died was a man in his 50s, health officer says
The Washington patient who died from the novel coronavirus was a man in his 50s, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, Washington, said during a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention news conference on Saturday.
This is the first death linked to the novel coronavirus in the United States.
Duchin said county health officials were made aware of the case on Friday. The patient had underlying health conditions.
“It was a male,” Duchin said. “This case was reported to us yesterday from the Washington State Public Health Laboratories as a presumptive positive, confirmation pending.”
President Trump and other health officials speaking at a White House press conference on Saturday said the person who died was a woman.