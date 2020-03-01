Trump is expected to visit the CDC this week

President Trump is expected to visit the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta this week, an administration official says.

Administration officials weighed having Trump visit the CDC weeks ago, but he never followed through on the initial plans. It’s unclear if Vice President Mike Pence, who was recently placed in charge of the administration’s response, will join him on the trip.

Politico first reported Trump would be making the trip.

Some context: The visit comes as Trump has fumed in recent days at Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who recently said, “It's not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen.”

Trump thought officials like Messonnier were causing unnecessary alarm.