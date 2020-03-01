First coronavirus deaths reported in US, Thailand and Australia
Trump is expected to visit the CDC this week
President Trump is expected to visit the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta this week, an administration official says.
Administration officials weighed having Trump visit the CDC weeks ago, but he never followed through on the initial plans. It’s unclear if Vice President Mike Pence, who was recently placed in charge of the administration’s response, will join him on the trip.
Politico first reported Trump would be making the trip.
Some context: The visit comes as Trump has fumed in recent days at Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who recently said, “It's not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen.”
Trump thought officials like Messonnier were causing unnecessary alarm.
The Louvre remains closed Sunday amid coronavirus concerns
The Louvre will remain closed amid novel coronavirus concerns, a statement given to CNN Sunday said.
The Paris museum’s press team previously told CNN the Louvre would remain closed “for the moment” following a meeting on the COVID-19 virus.
"The Louvre cannot open this Sunday, March 1,” the advisory states. “Museum staff met to discuss the health situation and the Covid-19 prevention measures taken by the museum following instructions from the competent authorities.”
The statement added that the Louvre is not covered by a government order, issued Saturday, to cancel all public gatherings of more than 5,000 people within confined spaces. That directive applied to the Paris Half Marathon on Sunday.
Museum staff will hold another meeting on Monday with the Exceptional Health, Safety and Working Conditions Committee, the statement read.
The landmark museum offers free entry every first Sunday of the month. France has 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
6 additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lebanon
Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Lebanon on Sunday, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
The positive cases bring the total number of people with coronavirus in Lebanon to 10.
There are 33 other people currently under quarantine at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital for further testing, the ministry said.
6 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Bahrain
Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bahrain on Sunday, the Bahraini health ministry said.
Five of the cases are Bahraini citizens and one is Saudi Arabian, the ministry added.
The six people, who recently returned from Iran, bring the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 47, the health ministry said.
Rhode Island confirms its first presumptive coronavirus case
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced the state's first presumptive case of COVID-19 in a statement Sunday morning.
The unidentified individual, described to be "in their 40s and had traveled to Italy in mid-February," is currently being treated at an undisclosed hospital, the statement said.
"Outreach to the people who were in direct contact with this individual has already begun, with extensive efforts underway to ensure that they undergo a period of 14 days of self-monitoring for symptoms at home with public health supervision (quarantine)," RIDOH said in the statement.
The statement added: "As long as anyone exposed to the individual does not have symptoms outside of their home setting, the virus cannot spread to other people in the community."
The individual had limited travel time in Rhode Island and hasn't returned to work since returning from their trip to Italy.
Chinese man sentenced to death for killing two officials at coronavirus checkpoint
A Chinese man has been sentenced to death for killing two health officials at a coronavirus traffic check point in Yunnan province, according to a statement by the Yunnan provincial government.
The man drove a small van to the checkpoint and refused to follow instructions by the staff. Another passenger in the van got off and tried to remove a road block, despite warnings from staff members at the check point.
When one of the staffers started recording the incident as “evidence,” the driver of the van “felt dissatisfied” with the recording and started stabbing the staffer with a pocket knife in the chest and abdomen, according to the statement.
The man then moved on to stab the abdomen of another staff member at the checkpoint who came up to intervene. Both staff members died.
“Although the defendant (...) actively surrendered himself and truthfully confessed the facts of the crime, he used extremely cruel methods to kill two staff members of the epidemic prevention and control during the epidemic, and the consequences were extremely serious,” the statement said.
The statement added: “Therefore, the court decided not to impose a lenient sentence and gave the above verdict in accordance with the law."
The second passenger will be tried in a separate case, according to the statement.
Pence says there could be more deaths due to the coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence said there could be more deaths in the US from the coronavirus but emphasized most Americans should not worry about it.
When asked during a taped interview with CNN's Jake Tapper about the possibility of more deaths, Pence said “it is possible."
In his remarks, Pence also mentions Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
"I mean the reality that Dr. Fauci and others explained to me since I took on these duties a few days ago, is that for most people that contract the coronavirus, they will recover. They will deal with a respiratory illness, we’ll get them treatment, but for people that have other conditions that would militate toward a worse outcome that, we could have more. We could have more sad news. But the American people should know the risk for the average American remains low," Pence said.
Pence said federal officials are addressing the lack of testing kits in the US.
“It’s a very fair question. And it’s one of the first issues governors I spoke to raised with me. I’m happy to report that this weekend more than 15,000 testing kits have been released. Also the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has approved a testing regimen that state and local officials can be using. And beyond that we actually are working with a commercial provider with new testing framework to send another 50,000 kits out," Pence said.
A dozen more coronavirus cases reported in England
Twelve more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in England, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Whitty said in a statement Sunday.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 35, following previously reported confirmed cases in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.
“Three patients were close contacts of a known case, transmitted in the UK, identified as part of contact tracing,” Whitty said. “One patient, resident in Essex, had no relevant travel and it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad. Investigations are ongoing."
Of the remaining eight cases, six had recently traveled from Italy and two from Iran.
Trump announces new coronavirus screening procedures in US
President Trump announced new screening procedures for the coronavirus this morning.
The President said in a tweet that people will be screened for coronavirus upon arriving in the US if they are traveling from high-risk countries.
Trump announced Saturday that the countries where some increased screening for passengers leaving from to the US would include Italy, South Korea and Iran in addition to China.
Katie Miller, spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence, clarified to CNN what is covered under the screening measures Trump mentioned in his tweet:
“There is already screening for those coming into the United States for those who have been in China in the last 14 days. This will be expanded to Italy and South Korea. Additionally we are currently working on exit screening from South Korea, Italy, and other European Nations as needed," Miller said.
Read Trump's tweet below: