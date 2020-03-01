The Louvre remains closed Sunday amid coronavirus concerns

Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP

The Louvre will remain closed amid novel coronavirus concerns, a statement given to CNN Sunday said.

The Paris museum’s press team previously told CNN the Louvre would remain closed “for the moment” following a meeting on the COVID-19 virus.

"The Louvre cannot open this Sunday, March 1,” the advisory states. “Museum staff met to discuss the health situation and the Covid-19 prevention measures taken by the museum following instructions from the competent authorities.”

The statement added that the Louvre is not covered by a government order, issued Saturday, to cancel all public gatherings of more than 5,000 people within confined spaces. That directive applied to the Paris Half Marathon on Sunday.

Museum staff will hold another meeting on Monday with the Exceptional Health, Safety and Working Conditions Committee, the statement read.

The landmark museum offers free entry every first Sunday of the month. France has 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus.