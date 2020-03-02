Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000
China's factories just had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus
China's factories are reeling from the coronavirus outbreak.
Manufacturing activity in the country fell to record lows last month, according to a closely watched private survey. The media group Caixin said Monday that China's manufacturing purchasing managers index sank to 40.3 in February, down from January's 51.1 and the lowest reading since the survey began in 2004. It was also well below the 45.7 that analysts polled by Reuters expected.
The Caixin survey came days after the Chinese government reported that its official manufacturing PMI plunged in February to an all-time low of 35.7, down from January's reading of 50.
The official non-manufacturing PMI survey, which measures the services sector, skidded to 29.6 in February from 54.1 in January. Caixin's services survey will release later this week.
What this means: A reading above the 50-point level indicates growth compared to the previous month, while anything lower shows a contraction.
Shutdown impact hits: A government-imposed factory shutdown weighed heavily on the manufacturing sector's performance, according to Caixin, which also said that travel restrictions hurt the labor market and left firms struggling to fill roles last month. Production, new orders and staffing levels all fell at the quickest rates on record.
The media group also said supply chains took a big hit, adding that average delivery times for goods increased at a record pace.
China tried to suppress unpleasant outbreak news. Now it is struggling with disinformation
The word "rumor" has taken on a different meaning in China since the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor who was punished for trying to warn others about the spread of coronavirus.
Instead of doubtful hearsay, the word has come to connote the inconvenient truths that authorities are trying to hide -- just like Li's attempt to expose a dangerous outbreak that has to date claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide, including his own.
"Rumor is just a prophecy far ahead of our times," says a quote widely shared online in China in recent weeks.
The idea speaks to the mounting anger among many Chinese people over the government's heavy-handed censorship, with unpleasant truths written off as "rumors" and truth tellers threatened or faced with punishment.
China has paid a grave price for silencing the truth. If the warnings of Li and other medical workers had not been muzzled, they could have raised more awareness among the public and better prepared them for the deadly outbreak, which has now sickened over 88,400 people and placed hundreds of millions under varying forms of lockdown.
But concealing the truth has caused another problem. Amid dwindling public trust, authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to combat potentially harmful disinformation.
Seoul city government files homicide complaint against religious group's leaders
The Seoul city government has filed a legal complaint against the leaders of a religious group at the heart of the South Korean coronavirus outbreak, on charges including homicide, the city announced in a news release today.
About 60% of all cases nationwide have links to the Shincheonji religious group and its branch in the southern city of Daegu. Many have accused the group of withholding information, hampering official investigations, or discouraging preventative measures like wearing masks -- allegations the group and its leaders have denied.
The legal complaint specifically focused on the group's founder, Lee Man-hee, and 12 other leaders, on charges of homicide, resulting injuries, and violating the Infectious Disease and Control Act. The Seoul government filed the complaint to South Korea’s prosecutors’ office on Sunday evening local time, the release said.
The news release claims that the leaders are "refusing to be tested," and that they omitted members' names in a list of attendees submitted to health authorities, which equated submitting "false information and hampering the government's work."
"These acts justify homicide and resulting injury according to the criminal laws," said the release.
What Shincheonji has said: The group and its leaders have denied obstructing government investigations, insisting they have been transparent and cooperative.
The group said it had submitted a full list of attendees to the government, and that any delays or omissions were due to administrative difficulties as everyone was working from home to avoid possible infection.
Korea reports 476 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 4,212
South Korea has reported another 476 cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the national total to 4,212, the South Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said today.
The death toll in the country now stands at 22.
Among the additional cases, 377 are from the southern city Daegu, and 68 are from North Gyeongsang province surrounding Daegu.
Daegu city accounts for 73% of all cases nationwide. When combined, North Gyeongsang and Daegu make up 88% of all cases.
The youngest confirmed patient is a 45-day-old baby, the KCDC said on Sunday.
More than half of the cases in the country are linked to a branch of the Shincheonji religious group in Daegu.
89 coronavirus patients have been identified in the United States
A total of 89 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States, as of Sunday night Eastern time. Two have been killed by the virus, both in Washington state.
Here's the breakdown:
- 44 passengers repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
- 3 repatriated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.
- 42 who were detected and tested on US soil:
- 19 travel-related
- 19 person-to-person
- 4 undetermined (1 in Illinois, 1 in California and 2 in Washington)
Here's a state-by-state breakdown of the cases identified within the US:
- California: 16
- Washington: 13, including 2 deaths
- Illinois: 3
- Florida: 2
- Oregon: 2
- Rhode Island: 2
- Arizona: 1
- Massachusetts: 1
- New York: 1
- Wisconsin: 1
Italy reports a 50% increase in confirmed coronavirus cases
Italy reported a 50% increase in coronavirus cases Sunday, as the US further restricted travel and the famed La Scala opera house closed its doors until March 8.
Italy's Civil Protection Authority reported the country now has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 1,128 confirmed cases on Saturday. Thirty-four people have died.
Italy has the most coronavirus cases of any country outside of Asia.
Delta Air Lines is suspending its US flights to Milan, the carrier announced Sunday. The last flight out will be depart New York on Monday. The last return flight will be on Tuesday.
Delta said it will resume flights to Milan on May 1. Rome flights are not affected.
Religious group at center of South Korea outbreak denies responsibility for spike in infections
Kim Shin-chang, the director of international missions for the Shincheonji religious group, told CNN Sunday that members had been fully transparent and cooperative with authorities in trying to contain the outbreak.
Kim has denied responsibility for the recent spike in infections, saying authorities were trying to "exaggerate" its involvement to shift blame.
Kim told CNN there were 357 Shincheonji members based in Wuhan. He said that while the group didn't have official travel records for all its members, "we have no record" of any coming from Wuhan into South Korea since November.
He said the outbreak began in December -- so there was no need to check members' travel history from July.
"It makes me wonder if they are trying to exaggerate the link or possibly move the responsibility to Shincheonji," he said. "I would like to ask the Ministry of Justice why they did not check all Chinese and Korean citizens (traveling) from Wuhan since July, and why they only released the number of 42 (Shincheonji) members."
The Ministry of Justice said it had pulled the immigration records from July on request of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). CNN has reached out to KCDC for comment.
Florida, Oregon and Rhode Island identify new presumptive positive coronavirus cases
Florida, Oregon and Rhode Island have identified new presumptive positive coronavirus cases, health authorities in those states said.
The case in Oregon is the second presumptive positive in that state. It involves a Washington County resident who is an adult household contact of the first presumptive positive case.
"My thoughts are with the Oregonians who have contracted this virus, as well as their families. The developments of the last 48 hours in Oregon and across the globe are concerning, and we are taking this extremely seriously," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement.
The patient in Rhode Island is a female teenager who is at home with mild symptoms. She is the second case identified in the state. The first is a man in his 40s.
Both of them went on a trip to Europe organized by Saint Raphael Academy, a school in the city of Pawtucket.
All 38 people who attended the trip will self-monitor for symptoms at home for 14 days with public health supervision. They have been instructed to not go to school or work and to remain at home for the two-week period.
The school will be closed for the remainder of this week.
Florida's Department of Health announced that state's two new presumptive positive cases on Twitter. The governor, Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency to combat the virus' spread.
"The dedicated professionals at our county health departments, as well as those working at local medical providers, are well equipped to address these and future cases. State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees has taken appropriate, decisive action to help affect the best possible outcomes, and I will continue directing our state agencies to do whatever is necessary to prioritize the health and well-being of Florida residents,” DeSantis said.
Asian markets are rebounding as coronavirus cases mount
Global markets are rebounding a little on Monday after the novel coronavirus outbreak sent stocks into a downward spiral last week.
Markets in the Asia Pacific region mostly started the day lower, but almost all major indexes are starting to trend positive. Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) was last up 0.6%, reversing earlier losses. South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) inched up 0.3%, also creeping out of negative territory.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) and China's Shanghai Composite (SHCOM) were each higher in early trading. The Hang Seng climbed 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite was last up more than 1%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.8% by early afternoon in Sydney. The index had been down roughly 3% in the morning, though.
US stock futures also began trending higher as Asia started trading. Dow (INDU) futures, which at one point plunged more than 500 points Sunay night, were last up 122 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 (INX) and Nasdaq (COMP) futures were also slightly higher, reversing losses.
