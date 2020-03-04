An ambulance transports a patient from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to the two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 1. David Ryder/Reuters

Nine people have died from coronavirus in the United States and 124 have been infected, according to authorities.

Those include 48 cases from repatriated citizens, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The other 76 cases are spread across 13 states.

These numbers include presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.

Here's a state-by-state breakdown:

Arizona: 2 California: 25 Florida: 3 Georgia: 2 Illinois: 4 Massachusetts: 2 New Hampshire: 2 New York: 2 North Carolina: 1 Oregon: 3 Rhode Island: 2 Washington state: 27 (includes 9 deaths) Wisconsin: 1

And here's where the repatriated cases came from: