Live updates: Coronavirus cases near 95,000 worldwide
A Washington school district is closing all schools for two weeks
The Northshore school district in Washington state is closing all schools for up to two weeks, starting today, over coronavirus fears, according to a letter sent to families by Superintendent Michelle Reid.
A total of 26 of the district's 33 schools have been affected by direct or indirect exposure to the virus, and the absentee rate for students district wide was 20% on Wednesday, the letter said.
The district is working on a plan to transition students to cloud-based online learning by next Monday.
Several people in different schools in the district have been either identified as a presumptive positive case, are under quarantine after possible exposure, or have been tested and are awaiting results.
Cases in Washington: The state is the worst hit in the US, with 39 confirmed or presumptive positive cases, including 10 deaths.
How the United States is responding to the coronavirus outbreak
The United States now has 159 coronavirus cases, with the majority of infections in California and Washington states.
Many cities across the country, including San Francisco and Seattle, and even entire states like Washington, have declared states of emergency. This allows the local and state authorities greater access to emergency resources and funding in preparation for a bigger outbreak.
Federal agencies are also working on a response: the US military says military labs are working on a vaccine, while the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just authorized health care workers to use a wider variety of respirators, giving them greater flexibility as face mask supplies run low.
Delays in testing: However, the government has also hit snags. There are widespread concerns about the accessibility of testing kits, while a botched roll-out of US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) testing, and strict criteria on who could be examined, caused a delay in testing.
The US has only been able to perform about 3,600 tests so far -- especially striking when compared to countries like South Korea and in Europe, where thousands of tests are being run daily.
The FDA commissioner initially said the US should be able to perform about 1 million tests by the end of this week -- but clarified later that there was a difference "between the ability to get the test kits out to the laboratories with the ability of the labs to actually do the tests."
Confusion between federal and state levels: There is also confusion around other federal policies, like quarantines and travel restrictions; the Trump administration announced new rules in early February, but offered few details, leaving local officials scrambling to figure it out. San Antonio, Texas has even filed a lawsuit against the federal government over a disagreement in quarantine protocol.
Among citizens, anxiety over the virus appears to be rising. Face masks and hand sanitizer have sold out in many places; one California woman told CNN she visited 15 stores over two days, only to find a single box of masks available.
29 coronavirus cases confirmed in India, the world's second most populous country
A spike in novel coronavirus in India has prompted concerns that the world's second-most populous country could face its own outbreak of the deadly virus.
The country has confirmed 29 cases, including three who have recovered. Many of the cases are linked to a group of travelers from Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.
Authorities in the country have advised caution, but have not raised the alarm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "there is no need to panic" earlier this week on Twitter and advised the public that the government is "working together" to stop the virus from spreading further.
Modi said yesterday he would not attend next week's Holi celebrations -- the Hindu festival that marks the start of spring in which revelers throwing bright-colored powdered paint -- because of advice from experts to avoid mass gatherings. Holi festivities at the presidential palace were also canceled.
India has also suspended granting visas to citizens from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan.
China is trying to prevent coronavirus being brought back from overseas
China is stepping up measures to prevent coronavirus cases being imported from other virus-hit nations, as the outbreak slows within the country but picks up speed across the world.
So far, China has confirmed 20 imported cases, mostly expatriate Chinese who returned to their hometowns as the outbreak flared up in their host countries.
Measures imposed: Multiple cities and provinces -- including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong -- have announced a 14-day quarantine for people arriving from overseas, with the strictest restrictions placed on those coming from countries with severe outbreaks, such as Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan.
Some local governments in China have urged overseas Chinese to reconsider their homecoming plans for the sake of their "family's health and safety."
Chinese pride in country's response: China's effort to prevent imported cases comes amid rising nationalist pride that the country's sweeping measures to contain the outbreak -- and the self-sacrifice of the Chinese people -- offered other nations a crucial window to prepare for its spread.
There is also growing criticism online against other governments for their allegedly slow response to control the outbreak. Both sentiments have been played up in state media.
"Now, we should rightfully declare that the US owes China an apology, the world owes China a thank you," reads a social media article carried on state news agency Xinhua's website, which criticized the US for its slow response to contain the virus within its own borders.
People are getting conflicting advice on face masks. Follow what applies to where you are
In the past couple of days, a tweet from the US Surgeon General admonishing people for panic-buying face masks has gone viral. The tweet echoes guidance issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that only people showing symptoms of the coronavirus should wear face masks, in part to ensure there is a sufficient supply for healthcare professionals.
But while the CDC and the surgeon general are performing an admirable task in trying to dampen panic about the virus and counter misinformation, some of their statements are being taken out of context and turned into just that. People who dislike or disapprove of wearing face masks have used it to argue against doing so, even in places that recommend wearing them.
Just because guidance is issued by US authorities for Americans (or in Italy for Italians, or in the UK for Britons, etc) doesn't mean it necessarily applies to the whole world.
In Asia, for example, where face masks have been a common sight for weeks, multiple health authorities and experts have recommended their use by people not showing symptoms. Here's the Hong Kong guidance:
Surgical mask can prevent transmission of respiratory viruses from ill persons. It is essential for persons who are symptomatic (even if having mild symptoms) to wear a surgical mask.
Wear a surgical mask when taking public transport or staying in crowded places. It is important to wear a mask properly, including hand hygiene before wearing and after removing a mask.
Asian metropolises like Hong Kong are far denser, and have far busier public transport, than most cities in the US. There is also evidence of community transmission in Hong Kong, and many neighboring countries, which raises the risks posed to otherwise healthy people of being coughed or sneezed upon by someone with the virus -- something a face mask can offer some protection from.
That doesn't mean the CDC guidance is wrong -- just that it applies to the US, not globally. We saw the same thing with early statements comparing the flu to the coronavirus -- you were much more likely to die of the flu in the US at the beginning of the outbreak when cases were focused in China, but that fact was twisted to suggest that this was true in China, or that the coronavirus was less deadly than the flu, when we now believe it might be considerably more so.
A truck in Australia carrying toilet paper burst into flames
A semi-truck carrying toilet paper caught fire and erupted into flames in Brisbane, Australia, late Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services told CNN that the truck had been carrying toilet paper, and that firefighters were able to contain the fire upon arrival.
Panic buying: Parts of Australia have seen panic buying as fears of shortages caused by the coronavirus outbreak continue to cause worried shoppers to stock up on basic necessities such as toilet paper.
On Wednesday, major Australian supermarket chain Woolworths announced that customers would only be allowed to buy four packs of toilet paper per transaction in order to "ensure more customers have access to the product."
There are now more than 14,500 cases of the coronavirus outside mainland China
In mainland China, more than 80,400 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 3,000 deaths have been recorded -- the vast majority in Hubei province, ground zero for the outbreak.
But as new infections in China slow, the virus is rapidly spreading throughout the world. There are now more than 14,500 confirmed cases of the virus in 79 countries and territories outside mainland China, including at least 272 deaths.
Here's the full list, with places reporting deaths highlighted:
1. Afghanistan (1 case)
2. Algeria (2 cases)
3. Andorra (1 case)
4. Argentina (1 case)
5. Armenia (1 case)
6. Australia (52 cases, 2 deaths)
7. Austria (10 cases)
8. Bahrain (49 cases)
9. Belarus (6 cases)
10. Belgium (1 case)
11. Brazil (3 cases)
12. Chile (2 cases)
13. Cambodia (1 case)
14. Canada (34 cases)
15. Croatia (6 cases)
16. Czech Republic (5 cases)
17. Denmark (3 cases)
18. Dominican Republic (1 case)
19. Ecuador (10 cases)
20. Egypt (2 cases)
21. Estonia (1 case)
22. Finland (3 cases)
23. France (212 cases, 4 deaths)
24. Georgia (1 case)
25. Germany (158 cases)
26. Gibraltar (1 case)
27. Greece (9 cases)
28. Hong Kong (103 cases, 2 deaths)
29. Hungary (1 case)
30. Iceland (3 cases)
31. India (29 cases)
32. Indonesia (2 cases)
33. Iran (2,922 cases, 92 deaths)
34. Iraq (35 cases, 2 death)
35. Ireland (6 cases)
36. Israel (15 cases)
37. Italy (3,089 cases, 107 deaths)
38. Japan (1,023 cases, 12 deaths)
39. Jordan (1 case)
40. Kuwait (56 cases)
41. Latvia (1 case)
42. Lebanon (13 cases)
43. Lithuania (1 case)
44. Luxembourg (1 case)
45. Macao (10 cases)
46. Malaysia (50 cases)
47. Mexico (5 cases)
48. Monaco (1 case)
49. Nepal (1 case)
50. Netherlands (7 cases)
51. New Zealand (3 cases)
52. Nigeria (1 case)
53. North Macedonia (1 case)
54. Norway (15 cases)
55. Oman (12 cases)
56. Pakistan (5 cases)
57. Philippines (3 cases, 1 death)
58. Portugal (4 cases)
59. Qatar (7 cases)
60. Romania (3 cases)
61. Russia (6 cases)
62. San Marino (1 case)
63. Saudi Arabia (1 case)
64. Senegal (2 cases)
65. Singapore (112 cases)
66. Slovenia (1 case)
67. South Korea (5,766 cases, 35 deaths)
68. Spain (209 cases, 2 death)
69. Sri Lanka (1 case)
70. Sweden (13 cases)
71. Switzerland (18 cases)
72. Taiwan (41 cases, 1 death)
73. Thailand (47 cases, 1 death)
74. Tunisia (1 case)
75. Ukraine (1 case)
76. United Arab Emirates (27 cases)
77. United Kingdom (87 cases)
78. United States* (159 cases total, 11 deaths)
79. Vietnam (16 cases)
*Includes presumptive positive cases from public health labs pending confirmation from the US Centers for Disease Control.
Thailand confirms four more coronavirus cases, raising total to 47
Thailand has reported four more coronavirus cases, bringing the national total to 47.
The new cases include two Thai citizens, an Italian citizen, and one Chinese citizen, said Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai of the Disease Control Department today.
Two of the cases recently arrived from Iran, and the other two recently arrived from Italy.
Thailand has confirmed one death related to the virus.
What actually happens during a coronavirus test?
US health officials originally restricted coronavirus testing to only the sickest patients -- but Vice President Mike Pence announced on Tuesday that any American with a doctor's order should soon be able to access the tests.
Here's what the testing process looks like:
- First, you'll be swabbed. Doctors need to collect a specimen -- a sample that will be checked for the virus. Clinicians may swab your throat, going through both your mouth and your nose. People with "wet" coughs may also be asked to cough up sputum, a mixture of saliva and mucous. It's unlikely that other bodily fluids like urine or stool will be tested.
- Your specimen will be sent to a qualified lab. The sample is sent to a lab that has access to a test kit. Most of these kits are provided by the US Centers for Disease Control, but New York has received emergency authorization for its own test. The process might look different for commercial tests that may be available soon.
- Your sample will be tested: Technicians then use a procedure that allows them to see whether a certain genetic sequence is present in your sample. Essentially, the coronavirus test works by determining whether any given specimen contains the distinct coronavirus genome.
- How long does the test take? Once a sample arrives at a state lab, test results can be available in as little as 24 hours, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
- What can go wrong? Because the test looks for viral genetic material in a swab or sputum sample, the quality of a specimen is critical.
