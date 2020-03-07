Soldiers spray disinfectant in Seoul. Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, trapping 70 people
A hotel building in south-eastern China's Quanzhou city collapsed Saturday night, according to the city government statement. Several state media, including People’s Daily, confirmed the hotel has been used as coronavirus quarantine center.
Around 70 people were trapped in the building and 33 people have been rescued from the debris by 9:30 p.m. local time, the statement said.
It is unknown if there are any fatalities and why the building was collapsed.
206 people test positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom
A total of 206 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the United Kingdom, British health officials confirmed Saturday in a statement.
“21,460 people have been tested in the UK, of which 21,254 were confirmed negative and 206 were confirmed as positive,” the UK Department of Health and Social Care said, adding that two coronavirus patients have so far died.
The British government’s confirmation came shortly after an update from the Scottish health authorities, who announced that they have identified five new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing their regional total to 16.
Netherlands confirms new coronavirus cases, bringing national total to 188
Dutch health authorities have confirmed new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases across the Netherlands to 188, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment confirmed Saturday in a statement.
“Since yesterday, 60 new patients have been reported…this brings the total number of positively tested patients to 188, of which 1 patient died,” the statement outlined, confirming that while most patients remain in self-isolation, 24 have been hospitalized.
According to the Dutch health authority, most newly identified patients were registered in the southern province of North Brabant.
“The investigation into the spread of the virus in North Brabant has since started…if you have a cold, are you coughing or have a fever: stay at home and limit your social contacts,” the statement urged.
According to the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, 112 of the confirmed coronavirus patients had recently been abroad; of these individuals, 103 had travelled to northern Italy.
Additionally, 47 patients contracted the virus through contact with a previously diagnosed patient.
Investigations are underway to determine how the remaining 29 patients contracted the virus.
US sailor tests positive for coronavirus in Europe
A US Navy sailor stationed in Naples, Italy, has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first positive case for a US service member stationed in Europe, according to a statement from US European Command and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa.
The service member, stationed at a naval support facility in Naples, tested positive Friday and is currently restricted to their residence, according to the statement, receiving medical and other support in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Italian guidelines.
Authorities said health professionals from the US military are conducting what they call “a thorough contact investigation” to determine if any other personnel may have been exposed. They say depending on the results other precautionary measures may be taken.
The statement said personnel that the service member came in close contact with have already been notified are in self-isolation at their residences.
Pope Francis cancels public events to avoid spread of coronavirus
Pope Francis will deliver his weekly Sunday greeting to pilgrims in Rome via video, instead of at the window on St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican announced Saturday in a statement, citing concerns over the potential spread of coronavirus.
According to the Vatican, such measures are being take to “avoid the risk of spreading of the Covid-19 due to crowds gathering” around St. Peter’s Square.
The Pope, who was recently confirmed to have been suffering from a cold, will also conduct his weekly Wednesday audience via video link, rather than in St. Peter’s Square.
Meanwhile, all public participation at the Pope’s weekday private mass at the Vatican has been cancelled through March 15, the Vatican confirmed in its statement.
The Pope celebrates mass daily and normally a small group of visitors join him.
Iceland calls for "emergency" response as cases rise in Europe
Iceland's government has called for the country’s response to coronavirus to move into what it is calling an “emergency phase,” after two people were found to have contracted the virus in the country.
According to the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management, the total number of confirmed cases in Iceland has now risen to 45. Previous cases had been traced to Italy and Austria, where infected individuals had visited ski resorts in the Alps.
"An increased number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Iceland and other Nordic countries has been reported in people who have stayed in ski resorts in the Alps. Therefore, the risk of infection in those areas has increased,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, regional health departments across Spain have identified new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the national total of confirmed cases to 447, an official update on Saturday confirmed.
According to health authorities, the total number of confirmed cases includes eight deaths and 30 recoveries.
Following the uptick in the number of confirmed cases, Barcelona City Hall confirmed via Twitter on Saturday that the city’s marathon – originally scheduled for March 15 – will be delayed to October 25 to “aid the containment” of the virus.
An additional 60 people have also tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium, bringing the country’s total to 169 confirmed cases, the Belgian Public Health Federal Service said Saturday in a statement.
According to the Public Health Federal Service, the majority of patients who tested positive had “recently traveled,” however the statement added that Belgian authorities are seeing “more and more local infections” identified.
Soccer players in quarantine after former Denmark international tests positive for coronavirus
A former Denmark football international recently traveled to Amsterdam and there in the Dutch city he contracted coronavirus.
Thomas Kahlenberg, who has represented his country at the 2010 World Cup, then returned to Denmark and went to watch his old club Brøndby play against Lyngby at Brøndby Stadium last weekend.
It's a series of events that has Danish health authorities scrambling to find out who the 36-year-old has been in contact with. It's also as case that demonstrates the myriad challenges posed to health authorities as they try to get a grip on the outbreak.
"The authorities are now calling on the individual fans who, during Thomas Kahlenberg's visit to Brøndby Stadium, have been in direct physical contact with Thomas Kahlenberg, including his visit to the Fan Zone, Michael Laudrup-Lounge and reception at Brøndby Stadium," said a statement on the Brøndby website.
"The Danish Patient Safety Board (DPSB) must map everyone who has been in direct physical contact with Thomas Kahlenberg to prevent more people from getting the disease."
Head of Italy’s co-governing Democratic Party tests positive for coronavirus
Nicola Zingaretti – the head of Italy’s co-governing Democratic Party (PD) – has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, confirming in a video statement on Saturday that he is now in self-isolation.
"So, it has arrived, I also have the coronavirus,” Zingaretti said in a video shared on his Facebook page, adding that he is “well” and currently in self-isolation.
“My family is also following the protocols and the local health unit is contacting the people who have been close to me in recent days,” the PD Secretary added.
Zingaretti, who is also the President of the Lazio region in Italy, called on citizens not to panic and said he will “set a good example by following the instructions” of health officials.
Trump's coronavirus information is worrying his aides
US President Donald Trump is receiving a steady stream of sometimes-conflicting information about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that some aides worry is dampening his ability to effectively communicate the realities and risks of the epidemic.
Some of the information Trump is receiving is viewed by his team as qualified and some of it appears designed to downplay the global crisis, people familiar with the matter said. Like he has throughout his presidency, Trump is hearing from outside friends and allies who don't necessarily convey the same information he hears from government aides.
The result, multiple officials said privately, is the appearance of disconnect between the President and top officials who are responsible for managing the crisis. Even concerted efforts to streamline and centralize the administration's messaging have sometimes been foiled by Trump's own statements.