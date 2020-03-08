China's National Health Commission reported 27 new deaths from the coronavirus today, bringing the global death toll to 3,595 since the epidemic began.

China has recorded 3,097 deaths, the majority of which have been in Hubei province -- ground zero for the outbreak. The total number of confirmed infections in China is now 80,695, with an increase of of 99 on Saturday.

The global total of cases now stands at 105,283.

Outside of mainland China, there have been 498 deaths reported.

Italy: 233 deaths

233 deaths Iran: 145

145 South Korea: 46

46 United States: 19

19 France: 16

16 Japan: 13

13 Spain: 10

10 Iraq: 4

4 Hong Kong, UK, Australia: 2 deaths each

Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Switzerland, Argentina, and the Netherlands have each reported 1 death.