Medical staff checking on a Covid-19 coronavirus patient at the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
Live Updates: Coronavirus cases rise in US, as northern Italy considers lockdown
Global coronavirus deaths rise to 3,595
China's National Health Commission reported 27 new deaths from the coronavirus today, bringing the global death toll to 3,595 since the epidemic began.
China has recorded 3,097 deaths, the majority of which have been in Hubei province -- ground zero for the outbreak. The total number of confirmed infections in China is now 80,695, with an increase of of 99 on Saturday.
The global total of cases now stands at 105,283.
Outside of mainland China, there have been 498 deaths reported.
- Italy: 233 deaths
- Iran: 145
- South Korea: 46
- United States: 19
- France: 16
- Japan: 13
- Spain: 10
- Iraq: 4
- Hong Kong, UK, Australia: 2 deaths each
Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Switzerland, Argentina, and the Netherlands have each reported 1 death.
What are the symptoms of the novel coronavirus?
More than 100,000 people have been infected by coronavirus, as the disease officially known as Covid-19 spreads around the world.
If you're wondering whether you may have contracted the virus, here are some of the symptoms you should look out for.
Coronavirus usually gives people a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness, similar to a common cold.
Some symptoms include:
- a runny nose
- a cough
- a sore throat
- a headache
- a fever that can last for a couple of days
For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there's a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like pneumonia or bronchitis.
Read more about the coronavirus and how you can catch it here.
Macao repatriates 57 residents from Wuhan
Macau has repatriated 57 of its residents from the the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.
They evacuees, aged from three months to 77 years old, returned to the city on a chartered flight Saturday evening local time, according to a government press release.
One person was prevented from joining the flight as his body temperature was above Hubei immigration services’ permitted maximum.
The arrivals were transferred to a public facility for a 14-day quarantine and will be required to take three tests to detect any traces of the novel coronavirus.
Trump is "not concerned at all” as virus impacts CPAC, DC
“I’m not concerned at all.”
That was President Donald Trump's response to reporters who asked if he was worried about being exposed to coronavirus after an attendee at CPAC, which he had been to, tested positive for the virus and Washington, DC announced a presumptive positive case.
The President was also asked if he would consider canceling political rallies with the virus spreading, but he said no.
“We’ll have tremendous rallies. We’re doing very well. We’ve done a fantastic job, with respect to that subject, on the virus,” Trump said.
The President was speaking alongside Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of their dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
China has made eating wild animals illegal after the coronavirus outbreak. But there's a loophole
The first outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, has been linked to a wet market where a wide range of wild animals were on sale.
It isn't the first time a deadly viral outbreak has been linked to one of China's wildlife markets. The 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak was believed to have originated in a similar market, in the southern province of Guangzhou.
In a bid to prevent further epidemics, a strict ban on the consumption and farming of wild animals is being rolled out across China by the government.
Even though it is unclear which animal transferred the virus to humans -- bat, snake and pangolin have all been suggested -- China has acknowledged it needs to bring its lucrative wildlife industry under control to prevent another outbreak.
Ending the trade will be hard. The cultural roots of China's use of wild animals run deep, not just for food but also for clothing, ornaments and even pets.
And the government is leaving space in its ban for the continued use of wild animals in traditional medicine.
Two new presumptive positive cases in Florida
Two new presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in the US state of Florida, according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Health.
One new case was reported in Okaloosa County and one in Volusia County, the tweet said.
Both people have a recent history of travel and are in isolation, according to the tweet.
Florida now has 11 cases of the virus. For a state breakdown of coronavirus cases, click here.
Presumptive positive is a term that refers to cases which have tested positive in a public health laboratory but are pending confirmation from the CDC. Confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.
Argentina reports first coronavirus death in South America
A 64-year-old man diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after traveling to Europe died in Argentina on Saturday, according to the Argentine health ministry.
It marks the first reported in South America, according to tallies of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide maintained by the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University and CNN.
The health ministry reported that the man, a resident of Buenos Aires, returned to Argentina from Europe on February 25 and suffered from additional conditions.
The man presented himself to a health center on March 4 and had been hospitalized since, according to state-run Telam news agency.
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, trapping 70 people
Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel collapse Saturday night in southeastern China, officials in the city of Quanzhou said.
The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine center, People's Daily and other state media outlets confirmed.
Thirty-three people had been rescued from the debris by 9:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET), the city's government said in a statement. Another 10 were rescued over the next three hours, People's Daily reported, and search efforts were ongoing.
Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.
No fatalities have been reported in the building collapse.
It wasn't immediately clear why the building collapsed.
Woman "terrified" that her grandmother's lifesaving prescriptions will run out on Grand Princess
Melissa Fuller's grandmother and great aunt are both stuck on the Grand Princess ship, which remains 50 miles off the coast of San Francisco due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Fuller told CNN on Saturday that her 84-year-old grandmother suffers from vascular dementia and congestive heart failure, and has a mechanical heart valve. She is completely dependent on a cocktail of medication, Fuller said.
When the family heard about the ship being prevented from docking they began trying to get more medication to her, but have had little success connecting with the ship's doctor, she said.
“We’re terrified,” Fuller said. “They are the elderly, immunocompromised, at-risk population. They should never have been allowed to board this boat in the first place.”
Twenty-one people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus onboard the Grand Princess.