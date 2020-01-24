Many pharmacies and other shops in Hong Kong are running low on face masks as residents of the city -- where memories of the 2003 SARS crisis are still very fresh -- bulk buy them ahead of the Lunar New Year break.

Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk through a crosswalk in Causeway Bay on January 23, 2020 in Hong Kong. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

According to public broadcaster RTHK, multiple stores have already run out, raising fears that they will not be able to restock before the middle of next week, due to the public holiday, which runs through until Wednesday in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's Department of Health and the Hospital Authority said in a statement that there was a three-month stockpile sufficient to cover medical workers and patients. The city's Food and Health Bureau is liaising with suppliers at the wholesale level to "ascertain scope for expediting the delivery of and stepping up local supplies."

The city's Consumer Council urged traders not to raise prices of face masks to "outrageous levels" as demand spikes. In mainland China, online retailer Taobao has banned stores from hiking prices.

Pharmacies in Macao have reportedly begun restricting the sale of face masks to 10 per customer.