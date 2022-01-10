Australian immigration minister still considering canceling Djokovic's visa

Australia’s Minister of Immigration still has the power to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa to play in the Australian Open, following the success of the tennis player’s appeal against deportation earlier on Monday.
A spokesperson for the Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, released a statement on Monday evening:
Following today’s Federal Circuit and Family Court determination on a procedural ground, it remains within Immigration Minister Hawke’s discretion to consider cancelling Mr Djokovic’s visa under his personal power of cancellation within section 133C(3) of the Migration Act.
The Minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing.”