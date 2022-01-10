Australian immigration minister still considering canceling Djokovic's visa

Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks to the media during Day 8 of the 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney on January 8. (Jeremy Ng/AFP/Getty Images)

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed in a post to his Instagram story on Monday.

"I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid," Kyrgios said on Instagram.

He said still wants to compete in the Australian Open.

I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open."

On Friday Kyrgios criticized the "really bad" treatment of Novak Djokovic.

"Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums (sic) health, but how we are handling Novak's situation is bad, really bad," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better."