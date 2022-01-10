World
Djokovic can remain in Australia, court rules

By Jessie Yeung, Hilary Whiteman, Helen Regan, Amy Woodyatt and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 6:11 a.m. ET, January 10, 2022
44 Posts
1 min ago

Australian immigration minister still considering canceling Djokovic's visa

From journalist Danielle Robertson in Melbourne

Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Australia’s Minister of Immigration still has the power to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa to play in the Australian Open, following the success of the tennis player’s appeal against deportation earlier on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, released a statement on Monday evening:

Following today’s Federal Circuit and Family Court determination on a procedural ground, it remains within Immigration Minister Hawke’s discretion to consider cancelling Mr Djokovic’s visa under his personal power of cancellation within section 133C(3) of the Migration Act.
The Minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing.”
7 min ago

Djokovic family to hold news conference

Srdan Djokovic, father of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, attends a rally in front of Serbia's National Assembly in Belgrade, on January 6, 2022.
Novak Djokovic's family will hold a news conference in Serbian capital Belgrade at 12 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), according to a statement posted by his father on Instagram.

59 min ago

Nick Kyrgios has Covid-19

From CNN's Amy Woodyatt

Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks to the media during Day 8 of the 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney on January 8.
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed in a post to his Instagram story on Monday.

"I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid," Kyrgios said on Instagram.

He said still wants to compete in the Australian Open.

I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open."

On Friday Kyrgios criticized the "really bad" treatment of Novak Djokovic.

"Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums (sic) health, but how we are handling Novak's situation is bad, really bad," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better."

1 hr 38 min ago

Crowds outside offices of Djokovic's lawyers chanting "Free Novak"

Danielle Robertson/CNN
Crowds have gathered in front of the offices of Djokovic's lawyers in Melbourne, with both protesters and members of the press in attendance.

Many among the crowd are Serbian Australians and supporters of the tennis player, waving Serbian flags and shouting messages of support. Videos from the ground show people playing music with drums and accordions, with chants of "Free Novak" in the background.

'They should let him out, they are dragging it too much," said 15-year-old Tamara Grmusa at the gathering. "We will never stop fighting for him."

Danielle Robertson/CNN
2 hr 13 min ago

Djokovic says in affidavit he knew he had Covid days before being pictured at events unmasked

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie in Melbourne

Djokovic said he knew of his Covid-positive test result on December 16 in a sworn affidavit published by the Federal Circuit Court of Australia Monday.  

“On 16 December 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID),” Djokovic’s affidavit read.  

Multiple images posted by the Novak Djokovic Foundation's social media accounts show Djokovic, who wasn't wearing a mask, participating in a panel discussion in front of an audience on the same day.

Djokovic and the participants were not wearing masks in the images. 

On December 17, the Belgrade Tennis Association's Facebook page then posted various photos of Djokovic posing with a group of young people at a tennis awards ceremony. 

One photo shows at least 26 mostly young people posing with him. Local Serbian media widely reported that Djokovic participated in the youth awards event.

On the same day, Djokovic later posted a photograph of himself with a plaque on his official Instagram account.

2 hr 16 min ago

A quick timeline of events

Documents released by the court on Monday after the verdict reveal the timeline that led to this event. According to Djokovic's affidavit:

  • October or November 2021: Djokovic files for an Australian temporary entry visa to compete in the Australian Open.
  • November 18: Djokovic is granted the visa.
  • December 16: Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19. That same day, he is photographed at three events, where none of the other participants are masked. The following day, he is also photographed at a youth awards event.
  • December 22: He tests negative for the virus.
  • December 30: He receives a medical exemption from Covid vaccination for entry from Tennis Australia, on the grounds that he had just recovered from Covid.
  • January 1: Djokovic's team submits his travel declaration to the Australian Ministry of Home Affairs, which notifies them that it has been assessed and he is cleared for quarantine-free arrival.
  • January 2: Djokovic receives a Border Travel Permit by the state government of Victoria, where Melbourne is located and where the tournament will take place.
  • January 4: Djokovic departs from Spain.
  • January 5: He arrives in Melbourne late at night, close to midnight. His passport is taken, and he is escorted to a small room where he is interviewed by border control officers.
  • January 6: His visa is canceled by the Australian government, and he is taken to a temporary detention facility at the Park Hotel in Melbourne.
  • January 10: His hearing commences, with the judge deciding to quash the cancelation of his visa and order his release from detention.
3 hr 17 min ago

Park Hotel refugee 'really happy' for Djokovic

One of the refugees detained in the Park Hotel immigration facility where Novak Djokovic was previously held said he was "really happy" for the tennis star, “because he doesn’t deserve detention.”

Adnan Choopani, 24, arrived in Australian waters in 2013 after the government announced that no asylum seeker who entered by boat would ever be allowed to stay.

Choopani was 15 years old when his family urged him to flee Iran.

More than 8 years on, he's still fighting for his freedom.

His case is currently working its way through the Federal Circuit Court, with his lawyers arguing he should be allowed to live in the community until his removal to a third country.

Choopani says the men inside Park Hotel hope the world's top tennis player will advocate for their freedom after his release.

“We hope he's not going to forget that in the first place we are both human,” he said. “We've been a victim of humiliation from Australia, in the same way how they did to him."

3 hr 31 min ago

Djokovic's affidavit: "I was upset and confused"

The Australian court has just released a number of court documents related to the case, including Djokovic's affidavit, which described in his words what had happened after his arrival in Melbourne.

It described the tennis player being held at the airport and subjected to numerous interviews, before at one point being handed the government's notice of intention to cancel his visa.

Djokovic said he refused to sign the document at that point, explaining, "My agent and I had done all that was asked of us in making the application for entry into Australia. I believed that I had complied with all the rules about being permitted to enter into Australia. I did not understand what was happening. And I did not understand why he was considering cancelling my visa. I was upset and confused."
3 hr 37 min ago

Djokovic's legal win sparks anger from Australian leaders

A number of current and former politicians in Australia have voiced outrage and frustration after the verdict was passed earlier this afternoon, allowing Djokovic to be released from detention and voiding the cancelation of his visa.

"The level of incompetence in the Morrison government is staggering," tweeted Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Earlier in the week, she had posted online about the refugees and asylum seekers detained in the same hotel as Djokovic, writing, "They came to Australia to flee war and torture. He came to win a tennis match."

"Morrison just lost his case against Djokovic. Total incompetence! Like on everything else. If they seriously didn’t want him, why on earth did they give him a visa to fly here?" tweeted former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd on Monday.