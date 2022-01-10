Djokovic's lawyers say the tennis star provided proof of a positive Covid test in mid-December 2021, which was the basis for his application for an exemption.

Photos have since emerged on social media showing the Serbian tennis champion at three events dated December 16, the same date Australian court documents show he tested positive for Covid-19. None of the other participants were wearing masks.

On December 17, the Belgrade Tennis Association's Facebook page posted various photos of Djokovic posing with a group of young people at a tennis awards ceremony. One photo shows at least 26 people, mostly young people posing with him. Local Serbian media widely reported that Djokovic participated in the youth awards event.

On the same day, Djokovic posted a photograph of himself with a plaque on his official Instagram account.

According to documents submitted to the Federal Circuit Court, Djokovic's first Covid-positive PCR test was recorded on December 16, 2021, and after not showing signs of a fever or "respiratory symptoms" he applied for a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open.

He was granted a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open unvaccinated “on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID,” his lawyers said in a court submission Saturday.