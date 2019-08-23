Hong Kong protesters to form human chain across city
People fear being identified by the government
Some protesters at tonight's event are covering their faces and guarding their identities.
Chan, a 27-year-old student who wouldn't share his last name, said he has been coming to the protests almost every week. On Friday, he was wearing a mask, reflective glasses and a hard hat.
"The Hong Kong government has many CCTV (security) cameras in the streets and they can easily track people who come to the protests," he said. "I am covering my face to protect my friends, my family and all people related to me."
Protesters starting to link hands for human chain
Long lines of people are starting to form in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong, forming part of the planned human chain that protest organizers say will extend along Hong Kong's three major subway routes -- the Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line.
Demonstrators were also seen gathering at Tsim Sha Tsui station, on Johnston Road in Wanchai and along Queensway.
Accountants boost the protest numbers
A large crowd of accountants assembled to express their support for the protests at the Chater Garden in Hong Kong on Friday.
Hong Kong is an important financial center and many of the major banks based there have been very vocal about wanting the crisis to be over.
HSBC, Standard Chartered and the Bank of East Asia each placed advertisements in several local newspapers on Thursday, calling for a peaceful resolution to the months-long standoff between the city's government and pro-democracy protesters.
Hong Kong court extends ban on airport protests
A Hong Kong court on Friday extended an interim injunction order restricting protests at Hong Kong International Airport.
The move came a day before planned demonstrations targeting the facility.
Hong Kong's government issued a press release stating that the court order extends to “blocking roads connecting to the airport” and to anyone who “assists or incites, aids or abets another in disobeying the order.”
Protesters called for the routes to the airport to be clogged from 7 a.m. local time on Saturday morning.
Access to the airport remains limited. Only passengers with valid ticket or boarding passes for flights within the following 24 hours are allowed to enter the terminal buildings.
The evolution of Hong Kong's protest movement
This is the 12th consecutive weekend of Hong Kong protests. Wondering how we got here from the peaceful demonstrations back in June? Here's a look at the evolution of the movement:
A sea of white:
When it kicked off on June 9, an estimated 1 million protesters marched through Hong Kong's central streets.
There were families, young people and elderly demonstrators, many wearing white to represent justice. All were opposing a controversial bill that would allow extradition to China. Some thought the impressive turnout would force the government to back down, but the following day, the city's leader, Carrie Lam, said she was sticking by the bill.
The first occupation:
Frustrated that the government wasn't listening, on June 12 tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets around Hong Kong's Legislative Council building. This time, they were mainly young, wore black and came prepared with umbrellas, hard hats and face masks.
Starting from mid-afternoon, police fired rounds of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and bean bags -- and at least 81 people were injured. Many protesters who were afraid of China encroaching on Hong Kong's freedoms began seeing the movement as the last chance to fight for freedom in the semi-autonomous city.
The 2 million march:
Six days after the 1 million-strong march, Lam backed down and suspended the bill. But on June 16, even more people marched -- 2 million participants, according to organizers.
They wanted the bill withdrawn, not just suspended. But they were also angry about other things: the alleged police brutality on June 12 and the death of a protester in an apparent suicide the day before.
A government break-in:
Marches and occupations continued throughout June, but the next turning point came on July 1, the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China, which has always been marked by pro-democracy demonstrations.
During the day, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully through central Hong Kong. But at night, hundreds of masked, mainly young protesters stormed the Legislative Council building and occupied it for hours, leaving a trail of destruction. Many weren't just thinking about the bill anymore -- they were also calling for universal suffrage.
Mob attack in a subway:
Protests in July began to follow a familiar pattern: a peaceful march in the day, followed by a face-off with the police in the evening. On July 21, as protesters and police clashed on Hong Kong island, an armed mob some 31 kilometers away attacked subway passengers, leaving 45 injured.
The police took up to an hour to respond to emergency calls, prompting accusations that there was collusion between the police and the mob -- and leading to further distrust of the police among protesters.
Shutting down the world's eighth-busiest airport:
By August, protests had spread to neighborhoods around Hong Kong, and a citywide strike brought chaos to the transport network. Protesters turned their attention on Hong Kong's airport -- the eighth-busiest in the world.
On the nights of August 12 and 13, the airport was crippled as demonstrators occupied parts of the building, prompting hundreds of flights to be cancelled and leaving passengers confused and angry. Scenes of chaos erupted among the mainly young demonstrators, some of whom detained people at the airport.
Police say their families have been threatened, doxxed and targeted by protesters
Things may feel like they're calming somewhat after consecutive weeks of violent clashes between authorities and demonstrators -- but police say they're still feeling the blowback from hostile residents and protesters.
At a Friday press conference, several senior police officials spoke on the condition of anonymity, describing how they and their families had been targeted in violent attacks and harassment. One officer and his family -- including two children, aged 7 and 3 -- had to move out of their home after protesters broke their windows.
Another officer had his and his family's personal data and phone numbers leaked online, an attack known as doxxing. Harassers called him more than 100 times a day, sometimes to make death threats to him and his wife.
There is online radicalization now, the whole movement, and that is worrying. In any country, this sounds like extremism. Not like a protest. This is not protest. This is not peaceful," said one of the senior police officials.
Sexual harassment: Some of the harassment online has descended into misogynistic threats of violation and violence, said a police official. He said some on social media had made a mock beauty contest, asking people which police officer's wife they wanted to sleep with most.
16 arrested: The police said they have arrested 16 people so far, with charges of disclosing personal data without consent and inciting various forms of violence.
Here's a map of tonight's human chain
Demonstrators in Hong Kong are gathering for a human chain that will lie along three major subway lines -- the Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line.
If they link up along all three lines, the human chain will stretch east to west on Hong Kong Island, then snake along the New Territories and Kowloon across the harbor.
Is the violence over? The city has been protesting for 12 weekends straight now. July and early August saw escalating violence, with huge numbers of arrests.
Last weekend was the first in many weeks with no tear gas fired, as 1.7 million marched peacefully, according to organizer estimates. If tonight's human chain and this weekend's upcoming protests also remain peaceful, it could mark a possible, tentative return to calm.