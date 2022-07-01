John Lee sworn in as new Hong Kong leader

Journalists wait at a media position outside the Hong Kong West Kowloon railway station, before the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong on June 30. (Paul Yeung/Reuters)

Journalists from leading international media organizations, including Reuters and CNN, have been barred from covering official ceremonies during Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to Hong Kong.

According to the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), at least 10 reporters working for local and international organizations had their applications to cover the events rejected for "security reasons."

"With media unable to send journalists on the ground, the HKJA expresses utmost regret over the rigid reporting arrangements made by the authorities for such a major event," the press group said on Tuesday.

Reuters, Agence France-Press (AFP), and the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post were among the outlets whose reporters were blocked from covering the ceremonies, according to the HKJA.

CNN has contacted the media companies for comment. A spokesperson for the Hong Kong government said authorities were striking "a balance as far as possible between the need of media work and security requirements."

Reuters reported that two of its journalists had been barred from covering the handover ceremony and inauguration of incoming Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee. It cited a Reuters spokeswoman as saying the news agency was seeking further information on the matter.

CNN's application to attend the events was also rejected.

"The government told CNN the police rejected the application but refused to elaborate," a company spokesperson said. "CNN is disappointed not to attend official events but will continue to report on the visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping."

The spokesperson said the Hong Kong government had told CNN that "it would not comment on the accreditation outcome of individual organizations and persons."

Journalists who had their applications denied would not be able to cover the national flag raising ceremony and the swearing in of Lee, the city's new leader and former security chief.

The government's Information Services Department issued invitations to news organizations on June 16, allowing only one journalist per outlet to cover each event.

Covid measures: Each media representative was required to conduct daily PCR tests starting June 26 — before official approval or rejections were issued on June 28 — and to go into hotel quarantine on June 29 as part of coronavirus-related prevention measures.

