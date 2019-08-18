Protesters duck for cover from the rain in Hong Kong. Joshua Berlinger/CNN

As the torrential rain continues, hundreds of people are gathering under awnings, store entrances and ledges.

Three longtime residents said they tried to join the protests but could not get to Victoria Park due to the size of the crowd, so they chose instead to shelter from the rain and grab a glass of white wine en route.

They declined to give their names but described watching tens of thousands of protesters stream past as they sipped wine as “surreal."

“Only in Hong Kong could this happen," they said.

Protesters take photos as they shelter from the rain. Joshua Berlinger/CNN

Others, like Louis, 43, who works in the IT industry, said there was no reason not to come out today.

"We’ve been here every time since beginning of June and the government has given us nothing since then." he said. "I have no idea what comes next but all we can do as citizens is keep going, protest peacefully and let the government and regime know our demands."

Louis said of recent violence at the airport, where protesters detained and beat two men they accused of being undercover police officers, that "protesters come from a very wide spectrum of citizens and they make mistakes."

"As peaceful protesters, we accept that they made a mistake. They have apologised and I accept their apology and hope they do better next time. "

Some protesters shelter in doorways in Hong Kong. Joshua Berlinger/CNN

Pro-democracy protests have traditionally attracted a broad cross-section of Hong Kong society. Many people have stressed that it is possible to be both supportive of the current protest movement and against the actions of a violent minority.