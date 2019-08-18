Hong Kong protests enter 11th consecutive weekend
What would a Chinese military crackdown mean for Hong Kong?
Today's march is all about peace -- but tensions have been high for weeks in Hong Kong, with some people speculating that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) may be deployed as violence escalates.
PLA deployment would have lasting ramifications for the city's economy, reputation and diplomatic ties. Here's what a crackdown would likely mean:
- It could crash the economy: Hong Kong's stock market would likely drop sharply as soon as the PLA appeared, possibly wiping billions of dollars off the value of companies. The stock market might not recover, companies could relocate operations elsewhere, and a mass exodus could crash the property market.
- Diplomatic fallout: Hundreds of thousands of citizens from Australia, the UK and the US could be affected -- there is a huge expatriate population here. China would take a huge diplomatic and reputational hit if a crackdown is broadcast worldwide. China and Hong Kong could then suffer from impacted trade with other countries.
Sheltering from the rain ... with wine
As the torrential rain continues, hundreds of people are gathering under awnings, store entrances and ledges.
Three longtime residents said they tried to join the protests but could not get to Victoria Park due to the size of the crowd, so they chose instead to shelter from the rain and grab a glass of white wine en route.
They declined to give their names but described watching tens of thousands of protesters stream past as they sipped wine as “surreal."
“Only in Hong Kong could this happen," they said.
Others, like Louis, 43, who works in the IT industry, said there was no reason not to come out today.
"We’ve been here every time since beginning of June and the government has given us nothing since then." he said. "I have no idea what comes next but all we can do as citizens is keep going, protest peacefully and let the government and regime know our demands."
Louis said of recent violence at the airport, where protesters detained and beat two men they accused of being undercover police officers, that "protesters come from a very wide spectrum of citizens and they make mistakes."
"As peaceful protesters, we accept that they made a mistake. They have apologised and I accept their apology and hope they do better next time. "
Pro-democracy protests have traditionally attracted a broad cross-section of Hong Kong society. Many people have stressed that it is possible to be both supportive of the current protest movement and against the actions of a violent minority.
Crowds push on to the heart of the city, as a smaller group heads in the opposite direction
The view from Victoria Park: Protesters have occupied the ramp onto Gloucester highway, one of biggest thoroughfares in Hong Kong.
The crowd is heading to the city's main downtown area, Central, despite calls from the rally's organizers to take the subway home.
Many more people are continuing to stream into the park, which remains packed.
The atmosphere is calm, friendly, and there are still people of all ages out with many taking photos.
Outside the park, a small group of protesters have started to take down railings in an apparent attempt to build barricades, as has happened at previous protests.
The view from Admiralty: Protesters that have marched out of Victoria Park are moving steadily through Wan Chai and heading to Admiralty, the financial center of the city. The crowd is large, despite the continued downpours, but nowhere near the size of June's record breaking demonstrations.
Some protesters are also marching from the direction of Central and walking toward Wan Chai -- meaning one group is now heading west, and one smaller group is heading east.
Police have fired more than 1,000 rounds of tear gas in 2 months
The past two months have seen countless clashes between protesters and riot police, with escalating violence from both sides.
Since June 9, the police have used more than 160 rubber bullets, 150 sponge bullets, and fired 1,000 rounds of tear gas, according to police spokespeople.
These figures were listed last week, and have gone up since then -- police and protesters have clashed again, and tear gas has been fired.
In addition to liberal use of tear gas, the police purchased three French-made riot control vehicles equipped with water cannons last year, which have yet to be used in the clashes.
Meanwhile, protesters have taken to throwing bricks and unknown liquids at police, shining laser pointers into officers' eyes, and throwing back tear gas canisters. They've also set several fires near police stations and during face-offs, and armed themselves with steel bars and bamboo poles.
Protesting police tactics and violence
Everyone should be equal under the law, Howard, a 39-year-old actor said on Sunday. Howard, who is taking part in today's protest at Victoria Park said of the recent violence between police and protesters that the law should decide.
"We cannot justify whether that citizen is breaking the law or not. If he is breaking the law then he has liability to face justice, but at same time we are asking for those in the police who break the law (to face justice as well)."
Howard said that he is protesting against perceived police violence, police posing as protesters, and mob attacks from organized criminal gangs.
"We want the government to listen to us, withdraw the extradition bill and also have an independent panel investigating police abuse and those officers should be stood down," he said.
"All these two months we have gone through a lot but we should not lose hope and we should keep fighting."
Have police overstepped the mark? Allegations of police brutality have fueled increasingly violent protests in the streets of Hong Kong, prompting law enforcement to fire tear gas on an almost daily basis. The appearance of police disguised as protesters have also triggered further outrage and paranoia among some of the protesters.
Officers have defended their use of force in response to what they characterized as violent, criminal behavior, and rejected calls for an independent investigation into their handling of the situation.
Traveling to Hong Kong? Here's what you need to know
Hong Kong has been protesting for more than two months now. With the unrest showing no sign of stopping any time soon, is it still safe to visit Hong Kong?
If you're traveling to Hong Kong, here's what you need to know:
- Is Hong Kong safe? Generally, yes. Most marches are widely advertized in advance, so visitors can easily avoid them. However, the protests also tend to move quickly and fluidly around the city, meaning they can occur with little or no notice.
- What can I do to stay safe? Keep an eye on local media reports to monitor which areas are affected, especially at weekends when most protests take place. If there are signs of unrest, get out of there quickly.
- Can I still fly to Hong Kong? Yes, airlines are still flying in and out. But protesters have occupied the airport several times now, disrupting almost 1,000 flights. There is a court order banning airport protests until August 23, but it might still happen again.
- What if my flight is canceled? The airline should reschedule it fairly quickly. Some airlines including Qantas have covered the cost of extra hotel nights and food for those days. There are also international airports in Macao and mainland China, which are easily accessible.
- What do the authorities say? The government said this week that Hong Kong is still "a welcoming city for tourists and investors, a safe place for travelers from around the world," but acknowledged that protesters have blocked roads, vandalized property and clashed with police.
- What do other countries say? At least 28 countries have issued travel advisories about Hong Kong, including the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom. But they don't advise tourists to avoid Hong Kong, just to exercise more caution.
Just catching up? Here's what you need to know about today's protests
Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Hong Kong's Victoria Park, despite heavy rain, for the 11th consecutive weekend of anti-government protests. It's the the first major demonstration following ugly scenes at the city's airport earlier this week.
Here's the rundown:
- Why are people marching in the rain? The rally was organized by the Civil and Human Rights Front (CHRF), a more traditional pro-democrat organization which previously put on two huge peaceful marches in June. The aim is to stage a peaceful demonstration following violence at the airport this week. One of the slogans of the rally is "Hong Kongers Assemble: Peaceful, Rational, and Non-Violent Protesters Stand Out."
- Will there be violence? Police have only given permission for people to gather in Victoria Park but not for the proposed march to Chater Gardens in Central district. Despite the theme of today's protest focusing on being a peaceful rally, if protesters do push on with their intended march it could raise the possibility of clashes with police.
- What sparked today's protests? All departing flights at the airport -- one of the busiest in Asia -- were canceled on Monday and Tuesday after protesters flooded the main terminal. Protesters also detained and beat two men they accused of being undercover police officers, and violently clashed with riot police. A group of protesters later apologized for the incident.
- What will be the police's reaction? Attention will be on whether the Hong Kong police can avoid the type of forceful reaction which has previously spurred greater protests. Last weekend saw tear gas fired inside a subway station and a woman allegedly hit in the face with a beanbag round, outraging protesters and driving turnout at the airport just as things appeared to be calming down somewhat.