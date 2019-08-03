Police on Nathan Road, which has largely been cleared of protesters. Jo Shelley/CNN

After a long day of protesting, most people in Kowloon are heading home. They are catching the last trains -- nobody wants to be stranded, or risk being cornered by police.

There were reports earlier tonight that the protesters were heading to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, potentially to block vehicles traveling between Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, but the tunnel is now open and running as usual.

The roads that had been occupied earlier are now also largely clear.

Footage from local media show some scuffles breaking out in a different section of Kowloon -- Wong Tai Sin. Protesters there are throwing umbrellas and other projectiles at police, who seem to be retreating.