Riot police fire tear gas to disperse Hong Kong protesters
Police have fired tear gas in Wong Tai Sin
Dozens of protesters are locked in a standoff with riot police who have deployed tear gas near a bus terminal in Wong Tai Sin. Police appear to be surrounded by protesters.
Some scuffles broke out earlier in that area, with protesters throwing umbrellas and other projectiles at police, footage from local media showed.
The protests seem to be wrapping up in Kowloon
After a long day of protesting, most people in Kowloon are heading home. They are catching the last trains -- nobody wants to be stranded, or risk being cornered by police.
There were reports earlier tonight that the protesters were heading to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, potentially to block vehicles traveling between Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, but the tunnel is now open and running as usual.
The roads that had been occupied earlier are now also largely clear.
Footage from local media show some scuffles breaking out in a different section of Kowloon -- Wong Tai Sin. Protesters there are throwing umbrellas and other projectiles at police, who seem to be retreating.
Nathan Road is clear as protesters regroup at the Polytechnic University
Nathan Road, the major artery in Hong Kong's Kowloon district, is clear now as we approach midnight local time.
It had been blocked earlier this afternoon as protesters stopped traffic and cut cables for traffic lights on the road.
Now, the road is clear with no protesters, all the way from the Jordan subway station to Mong Kok Road -- a solid 15 to 20 blocks where the action had been taking place.
The last stragglers, a few hundred protesters, are now gathering at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
Police are frustrated and angry after nine straight weeks of protests
This is the ninth straight weekend of protests in Hong Kong -- and police, who have been deployed to respond each weekend, after already having worked weekday protests in some cases, are showing signs of strain.
"The police are frustrated," said CNN International Correspondent Matt Rivers, citing a confrontation two weeks ago when the police shouted back at a female protester.
"Frankly, it was not a professional scene among that police force. But it was also kind of a human scene, in some ways, where you saw the police expressing their frustration, basically telling the woman to shut up.
Night after night, they're out here, sweating, full riot gear. They don't necessarily agree with what the protesters are doing, they don't like the fact that they're firing tear gas in their own city in an unprecedented way. So there is frustration on both sides, but these protesters are going to keep coming out here because they believe that none of their demands have been addressed, and until they are, I don't see how this stops," Rivers said.
Watch the scene here:
Trains are skipping two Kowloon stations
Trains running on the Tsuen Wan and Kwun Tong subway lines have been modified by police request to clear the protests.
Normal service trains will not stop at the Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok stations, but additional trains will be arranged to help passengers at those stations leave.
Business owners face empty shops and restaurants on Saturday night as protests rage
As protesters and police clash in Kowloon, business owners are taking a big hit.
A restaurant owner told CNN his establishment was empty -- on Saturday night, which should be the busiest time of the week. He doesn't support the protesters, but his relatives do -- exemplifying the deep social divide that has torn apart some Hong Kong families in the past two months.
Business leaders in the are city complaining of an economic toll due to the near-continuous protests, citing a decrease in retail sales compared to this time a year ago.
Watch the clip here:
The ground is littered with tear gas canisters and casings
As riot police fire tear gas at crowds of protesters, they're leaving gas canisters and casings strewn on the street along Nathan Road.
The protesters and police are back to a tense stand-off, after charging protesters were pushed back by the gas.