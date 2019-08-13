Protesters surround an unidentified man at Hong Kong airport, accusing him of being an undercover police officer. James Griffiths/CNN

A confrontation has broken out in the main airport terminal between protesters and a man they claim is an undercover police officer.

Two men were surrounded by a crush of reporters and protesters, many of whom were shouting and accusing them of being “corrupt cops.”

The incident comes after police were seen dressing as protesters during weekend clashes.

The man, who is seen covering his face, is flanked by airport security personnel who are asking the crowd to let him leave.

Protesters, mostly young people wearing masks, are blocking other security staff from reaching the man.

Analysis on the ground: These are ugly scenes and it seems much more like the crowd that besieged Hong Kong's government headquarters on July 1 than previous airport occupation protesters, who so far have been peaceful.

Protesters nearby said the man was acting suspiciously and, when they asked, he had no wallet or ID.