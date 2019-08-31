Protesters at a rally on August 30, 2019 in Hong Kong. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Today marks the 13th consecutive weekend of mass protests in Hong Kong, and there is no clear end in sight.

Here's what you need to know about the pro-democracy movement.

What protesters want: The protests started in June over a controversial extradition law, but have now expanded into five demands: Fully withdraw the extradition bill, set up an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, retract the characterization of protests as "riots," release those arrested at protests, and implement universal suffrage in Hong Kong.

Who they are: The movement has seen participants and supporters across all demographics, but those on the front lines are largely young students, teenagers, and millennials. There is no centralized leadership or figureheads within the movement -- they pride themselves on being democratic, leaderless, and flexible.

Hundreds of arrests: Police say about 900 people have been arrested since June 9 for a range of offenses, including "taking part in a riot," unlawful assembly, assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and possession of offensive weapons. The youngest person arrested is 12 years old.