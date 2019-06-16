Hong Kong protest sees thousands call for city leader to step down: live updates

In over five years of covering protest marches in Hong Kong, I have never seen one take over as much of the city as today's has.

The crowd in Wan Chai has spread across over four blocks, moving like a huge black mass towards Admiralty, chanting “withdraw” and “resign” as they go.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said the extradition bill was her policy and driven by her administration, rather than Beijing.

The pressure for her to go after this will be immense.