Thousands of protesters defy police ban to march through Hong Kong
Protesters gather outside Legislative Council
Hundreds of protesters are gathering on Harcourt Road outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council, the site of repeated violent clashes with riot police in recent months.
Large water barriers have been erected around the Council building and nearby government offices for weeks, and protesters -- many wearing black body armor gas masks -- could be seen throwing signs and other objects over them.
Unlike the main body of the march, which was made up of people of all ages and genders, the crowd on Harcourt Road was almost all male and mostly very young.
They cheered as people threw objects and shone laser pointers at (presumably empty) government offices.
However, despite this outward show of defiance, protesters were not keen to clash with police at this time, and said they were wary of tear gas and would wait for more to arrive before moving forward.
Protesters digging up bricks and building barricades
Protesters in Admiralty, en route for the unofficial march end point in Central, could be seen digging up bricks and donning gas masks as they prepared to clash with police.
Earlier some had built small barricades after a squadron of riot police arrived on the scene.
The atmosphere is rowdy, with multiple competing chants happening at once, including the classic "fight for freedom" and some bars of the new protest anthem, "Glory to Hong Kong."
Marchers are of all ages, and not everyone is masked despite the protest not receiving an official police permit, meaning they could be arrested for joining an “unlawful assembly."
"I am proud of them," 52-year-old accountant Ronald Chan said of frontline protesters who have increasingly clashed with police. "They fight for Hong Kong and the freedoms all of us have."
Another marcher, a 24-year-old who only gave his name as Kelvin, said protests will continue until the government responds to protesters' five demands, including greater democracy and autonomy from Chinese control.
Clash of anthems across the city
In malls across Hong Kong last week, flash mobs performed a song some are calling the city's new, if unofficial "national anthem."
"Glory to Hong Kong" continued to be heard Saturday, but on several occasions it was drowned out by "March of the Volunteers," the Chinese national anthem, as counter demonstrators dressed in red and waving flags made their presence known.
There were several scuffles between the groups and some arrests, though the violence never reached levels seen during previous weeks.
Thousands marching in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay
The official protest march called for today may have been cancelled -- after police refused permission -- but that has not deterred thousands of people from taking to the streets in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay district.
Police earlier warned those taking part that this is an "unauthorised assembly," and said they should "stop their illegal acts immediately." The march has so been peaceful, but authorities are on standby, with riot police positioned along the route.
Protesters are currently marching along the original demonstration route as planned by the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which previously arranged mass rallies attended by hundreds of thousands against the now shelved extradition bill. That route will take them to Chater Garden in Central.
Some protesters carried United States flags, an attempt to draw Washington's attention to calls for the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which its co-sponsor, Senator Marco Rubio, has described as an effort "hold China to its promise to the world in a legally-binding treaty with Britain that it will fully respect Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms."
Earlier today, protesters called on the British Consulate in Hong Kong, where they presented diplomats with a letter demanding London speak out on behalf of its former colony.
Weekend protests riffed on Mid-Autumn Festival
It's Mid-Autumn Festival this week -- one of the biggest holidays every year in Hong Kong. People typically celebrate with lanterns, lion dances and mooncakes -- but this year, they're protesting.
Holiday-themed protests: Protesters organized Mid Autumn-themed demonstrations this weekend, including a repeat of the "Hong Kong Way," a citywide human chain formed last month to coincide with the 30th anniversary of a similar protest in the Baltics against Soviet occupation.
Smaller human chains, holding lights and lanterns as per tradition, were formed on The Peak, the highest point on Hong Kong Island, and Lion Rock across the harbor on the Kowloon peninsula, where protesters held up giant illuminated letters to spell "Free HK."
The extradition bill has been withdrawn -- but protesters aren't satisfied
Last week, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam unexpectedly announced she would be withdrawing the controversial extradition bill that sparked protests in the first place back in June.
After the first few mass protests, Lam suspended the bill, which would have allowed extradition to mainland China. But protesters called for a full withdrawal, and it became one of the key demands of the movement.
If Lam hoped she could help ease tensions with protesters by giving in to this demand, she may be wrong. There have been regular street clashes between police and demonstrators since the withdrawal, as well as the widespread vandalism and violence.
Marchers and protesters are often heard chanting, "Five demands, not one less."
Four remaining demands:
- The release of arrested protesters and all charges against them dropped
- An independent inquiry into the use of force by police
- The government to no longer categorize previous protests as "riots"
- Implementation of genuine universal suffrage
Here's what you need to know
It's the 15th consecutive week of mass protests this summer. Despite attempts by the Hong Kong government to calm the situation, protesters aren't satisfied and have taken to the streets once again.
Here's what you need to know:
- Canceled march: A mass demonstration organized by the Civil Human Rights Front had been planned for Sunday, but it didn't receive police permission and was canceled by the organizers.
- Large turnout: Thousands of protesters have taken to the street to demonstrate in defiance of the ban, raising the potential for clashes with police.
- Why they're protesting: Protests in June started over a controversial extradition bill, but protesters have now made a list of five demands, which include an investigation into alleged police brutality. Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, has given in to one demand by withdrawing the bill, but protesters aren't satisfied.
- Summer of discontent: More than 1,100 people have been arrested since June 9, according to police, for a range of offenses including "taking part in a riot," unlawful assembly, assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and possession of offensive weapons. The youngest person arrested is 12 years old.
- Where it's all going: Nobody really knows -- but there are hints that the unrest could continue for weeks to come. Students have been boycotting class in the first week of school, and protest schedules are drawn up for the following weeks.