Hundreds of protesters are gathering on Harcourt Road outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council, the site of repeated violent clashes with riot police in recent months.

Large water barriers have been erected around the Council building and nearby government offices for weeks, and protesters -- many wearing black body armor gas masks -- could be seen throwing signs and other objects over them.

Unlike the main body of the march, which was made up of people of all ages and genders, the crowd on Harcourt Road was almost all male and mostly very young.

They cheered as people threw objects and shone laser pointers at (presumably empty) government offices.

However, despite this outward show of defiance, protesters were not keen to clash with police at this time, and said they were wary of tear gas and would wait for more to arrive before moving forward.