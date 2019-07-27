Closed stores in Yuen Long on Saturday ahead of the expected protests. CNN/Josh Berlinger

As police and protesters begin to gather in Yuen Long, the streets and stores of the northern Hong Kong town are mostly deserted.

Yuen Long is in the city's New Territories close to the border with mainland China.

It has a population of just over 600,000 and is known for smuggling, both of goods and people. Decades of police operations to combat triads, which operate on both sides of the border, have failed to stamp out organized crime in the area.

But it's usually busy shopping malls and streets are largely empty as the protesters descend, with shops shuttered and a large police presence on the streets.