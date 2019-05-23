India election results: live updates
Questions over security of Electronic Voting Machines
As the world’s biggest elections comes to an end with results continuing to come in, one of the issues likely to be brought up going forward will be the integrity of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Over the six weeks of polling, the ECI has been repeatedly accused of bias by the main opposition Congress and other parties.
On Monday, former President Pranab Mukherjee released a statement on Twitter, expressing his concern over reports of alleged tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
“The safety and security of EVMs which are in the custody of the ECI is the responsibility of the Commission,” he said in the statement.
“There can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of our democracy. People’s mandate is sacrosanct and has to be above any iota of reasonable doubt.”
Mukherjee’s statement comes after a video was posted on Twitter on Monday allegedly showing EVMs being transported without security in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state which sends 80 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the ECI said, the “Election Commission of India would like to emphatically and unambiguously clarify that all such reports and allegations are absolutely false, and factually incorrect. The visuals seen viral on media do not pertain to any EVMs used during the polls.”
“After the close of polls, all polled EVMs and VVPATs are brought under security cover to the designated strongrooms, which is sealed with double locks, in the presence of the candidates and in the presence of Observers of the Election Commission.”
The statement added that the entire process is filmed and monitored by CCTV with 24 hours security provided by the Central Armed Police Forces.
On the same day, a delegation of 21 opposition parties led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister and head of the Telugu Desam Party, Chandrababu Naidu, met with the ECI to discuss their concerns.
The delegation included representatives from the main opposition Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Trinamool Congress of West Bengal, and others.
They demanded that results from the EVMs be matched with the paper trail machine slips -- called Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) -- a process that could have delayed the results by days.
India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking 100% matching of paper trail slips with the EVMs, according to CNN affiliate CNN News18.
Counting begins!
And we're off! Vote counting has officially begun in India for the world’s largest election.
Almost 900 million Indians were eligible to participate in the mammoth exercise that unfolded over seven phases during April and mid-May.
A party or an alliance needs 272 seats (out of a total of 543 elected seats) -- or a majority of seats -- to form the next government.
Most major exit polls released earlier in the week, conducted by local media -- which have been incorrect in the past -- have put the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition as winning a clear majority.
Voter turnout is the highest ever
India has made history over the course of its elections, with the highest ever voter turnout at an interim 67.10%
In 2014, voter turnout was 66.44%.
Modi has made the election about him (again)
Among Modi's big achievements when he first ran for national office in 2014 was turning what is a parliamentary political contest into a presidential style showdown.
Indians vote for their local constituency parliamentary members (MPs), and the party that ends up with the largest number of MPs gets to choose the Prime Minister.
But five years ago, Modi made the election all about himself and what he would do if he won.
This time round, the BJP campaign presented the election as a binary choice for voters: Whether they were for or against Modi. Backed by a ground campaign operation and publicity machine that has been years in the making, overseen by BJP president and Modi’s closest political ally Amit Shah, Modi has successfully built a cult of personality that opposition parties, including the principal opposition Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, have struggled to counter.
The Congress focused it’s campaign on what the party said was Modi’s failure to deliver on the promises he made in 2014, principally on the economy. Instead, as an alternative, it promised minimum income guarantee for poor Indians, while also saying that it would work to protect India’s diversity in the face of threats from divisive right wing Hindus.
Issues that have dominated in 2019
Nationalism
It has been a polarising election during which Modi and the BJP portrayed the incumbent less as an economic reformer -- the main message in the 2014 elections that first brought Modi to national office -- and more as a muscular nationalist firmly rooted in the Hindu right wing movement, a turn that made many liberals and minority Indians nervous.
Defense
A military standoff with Muslim majority Pakistan just weeks before polling was seen as boosting the BJP’s campaign. The trigger was a terrorist attack on Indian forces in the disputed Kashmir region in February. The bombing was followed by the first aerial confrontation between the countries in several decades, something that was held up by Modi’s allies as proof that he was only leader who could effectively respond to terror threats that Delhi says emanate from Pakistani soil, a claim refuted by Islamabad.
Jobs
Modi's 2014 victory was in part due to his promises to overhaul India's economy and generate jobs for young people, around 12 million of whom enter the workforce every year. But experts say the situation has only gotten worse: New figures from the independent researchers at the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) show that joblessness is rising. And a leaked five-yearly survey, published in the Business Standard, reported that India's unemployment rate had risen to its highest in 45 years. The government has not released the figures.
Economy
In 2014 Modi swept to power, in part, on a promise of economic renewal. India has the world's fastest-growing major economy -- overtaking China in 2015 -- and the country's gross domestic product is forecast to be nearly $1 trillion bigger this year than in 2014.
But there has been a deceleration in recent years, with the biggest hit to growth resulting from some of Modi's signature policies: Demonetization and the goods and service tax.
In November 2016, he abruptly banned the two biggest banknotes in circulation, making 86% of the country's cash worthless.
While the aim was to crack down on black money and tax evasion -- which many experts said was misguided, given that most untaxed wealth is not believed to be stored in cash -- the move wreaked havoc in the cash-dependent economy and brought several sectors to a halt.
A massive overhaul of India's tax system a few months later hit the economy even harder, as businesses still reeling from the cash ban struggled to cope with the changeover.
Although expected to help India's economy become more efficient in the longer term, the way the changes have been implemented has hurt many small businesses.
Exit polls predict a win for Modi but they've been wrong in the past
Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be poised to win a second term based on exit poll results released soon after polls closed on Sunday.
Exit polls, conducted by local media, put Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition as winning a clear majority.
Modi’s BJP has been fighting it out for the votes of 900 million people against the main opposition Congress Party, led by political scion Rahul Gandhi, and other big regional players, over the course of six weeks of polling.
In the past, Indian exit polls have proved unreliable in predicting precise seat tallies, both in national and state elections, given the size of the electorate and the regional variations across the country.
In order to win, a party or a coalition needs to secure 272 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha, or lower house of parliament to form a government.
In 2014 most polls did, however, correctly put the NDA as on track to secure a majority. Modi’s party swept to power by winning 282 seats in what was the biggest majority secured by a single party in 30 years. With its allies, the coalition racked up 336 seats.
Soon after the release of exit poll numbers on Sunday evening, several opposition leaders dismissed the numbers, citing their unreliability.
Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister of southern Andhra Pradesh state and president of the Telugu Desam Party, tweeted, “Time and again exit polls have failed to catch the People’s pulse."
Shashi Tharoor, a Congress Party lawmaker for Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the southern state of Kerala referred to the recent exit poll-defying results of the Australian elections.
Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of the eastern state of West Bengal and head of the Trinamool Congress, tweeted, “I don’t trust exit poll gossip" and appealed to "all opposition parties to be united, strong and bold."
The world's biggest and longest election is coming to an end
After five and a half weeks of polling over seven phases, countless campaign rallies spanning the length and breadth of the country, and an electorate the size of 900 million casting ballots at 1 million polling stations, India's marathon election will soon be over.
When will results be announced?
Counting starts at about 8 a.m. local time (10:30 p.m. ET), when the Election Commission (EC) will start posting results on its website. It's unclear what time the full results will be known, but in 2014 the general trend became clear by about 3 p.m., though it could be much later.
The EC won’t certify numbers until every seat has been counted, a process that could take a day or longer, especially if there is a hung parliament.
Once a clear winner is determined, India's President Ram Nath Kovind will invite the winner to form a government.
The swearing in ceremony would take place over the next week or so.
What to watch for?
It's a first past the post system and so in order to win, a party or a coalition needs to secure 272 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha, or lower house of parliament, to form a government.
Just catching up?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hoping to repeat his landslide win of 2014 with his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Then the BJP won 282 seats in the Lok Sabha, the largest majority commanded by a single party in 30 years. With its allies the NDA, the party sailed comfortably past the 300 mark -- a reflection of the popularity of its leader.
While Modi still enjoys a lot of support from around the country, the elections are essentially a referendum on his policies over the past five years. A lack of jobs, an agrarian crisis, a rise in right-wing Hindu nationalism, and some of his major economic policies have turned many people off the populist leader.
Though considered by many to be a weak opposition, Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi is Modi's main rival, and regional parties could also post strong showings.