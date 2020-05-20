Live updates: Cyclone Amphan bears down on millions in India and Bangladesh
Cyclone Amphan by the numbers
Cyclone Amphan is set to make landfall in the coming hours, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to the coastal border region of India and Bangladesh. Ahead of landfall, Bangladesh has evacuated 2.2 million people and India has relocated more than 430,000 others.
Here's what else you should know about the storm:
- 2,800 kilometers/1,740 miles is the diameter of the cloud field associated with the storm -- equivalent to about the distance from Lisbon to Warsaw.
- 7.9 million people could be affected by the storm, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Asia. PDC Global, an applied research firm based out of the University of Hawaii, said 1.97 million people could be exposed to dangers due to the storm.
- 4-5 meters/13-16 feet is how high the storm surge could reach in hard-hit parts of the Ganges River Delta -- high enough to knock down homes.
- 160-170 kph/99-106 mph is how fast the winds near the center of the storm were reported at noon Indian time (2:30 a.m. ET), according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Gusts clocked in as high as 190 kph (112 mph)
Cyclone Amphan could bring "catastrophic" storm surges
Cyclone Amphan will approach landfall across portions of India and Bangladesh later this afternoon local time, with wind speeds of 175 kph (109 mph).
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said the storm is the equivalent of a Category 2 Atlantic hurricane but it is still a "very potent storm system."
Here's the latest:
- Amphan's wind speeds are 175 kph with gusts of 215 kph (133 mph).
- The storm's cloud field is 2,800 kilometers (1,740 miles) long from tip to tail -- that’s the equivalent of the distance from Lisbon to Warsaw.
- The cyclone could bring storm surges of up to 5 meters (16.4 feet).
Why that's significant: Amphan became the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night -- the equivalent to a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane. Though it has since weakened, "the cyclonic energy was in place and quite a bit of water was displaced in advance of it," Javaheri said.
"A storm of this magnitude with the amount of rainfall and the storm surge on the coast could be catastrophic across this region of India and Bangladesh," he said.
People in Bangladesh are "stressed" and "worried about maintaining physical distancing"
Snigdha Chakraborty, the Bangladesh manager for aid organization Catholic Relief Services, said people in the storm's path are worried about how they can ride it out while practicing social distancing.
"They're stressed. They are worried about going to evacuation centers. And they are also worried about maintaining physical distance," she said.
Perfect social distancing isn't exactly feasible in this scenario, Chakraborty said, but frontline workers are diligently sanitizing shelters; identifying more areas that can be used as cyclone shelters; and buying sheets, soaps and hand sanitizers "so that people can still feel confident to come."
"It is going to be crowded, but still there will be some sort of physical distancing as far as possible," she said.
The problem is particularly acute in Cox's Bazar, which is home to nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees, many who fled violence in neighboring Myanmar. The refugee camp recorded its first cases of the novel coronavirus last week, and experts are worried that Covid-19 could spread rapidly there, because many of the refugees live in packed, squalid conditions.
Though Cox's Bazar is on Bangladesh's east coast and further from the storm, Chakraborty said the camp could be affected.
Watch her interview:
As storms approaches, India reports biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases
India reported 5,611 new coronavirus cases today -- its biggest one-day jump since the pandemic started, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
This past weekend, India saw its infection numbers surge, with total cases increasing by 10,000 in just two days. The latest numbers raise the national total to 106,750 cases and 3,303 deaths, said the ministry.
The highest number of cases have been concentrated in the western state of Maharashtra, which has 37,136 cases and 1,325 deaths.
What's happening near the storm: The two states expected to be hit hard by Cyclone Amphan have recorded relatively fewer coronavirus cases. West Bengal has confirmed 2,961 Covid-19 patients and 250 virus-related deaths, while Odisha has recorded only 978 patients and five fatalities.
However, all of India is still under lockdown as the country attempts to stop the virus from spreading further.
The governor of West Bengal said the two crises are both formidable challenges.
India's Coast Guard says it's standing by for rescue efforts
The Indian Coast Guard has deployed 20 disaster relief teams along the country's eastern coast to carry out search and rescue operations at short notice.
On Tuesday, a diving team with specialized equipment from the Indian Navy was dispatched to Kolkata to assist the state government in rescue operations, and one team was kept on standby, a spokesperson for India's Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.
What do we know about the storm? Cyclone Amphan is in the Bay of Bengal, which is located in the northeastern part of the Indian Ocean. It was the most powerful storm ever to form in the Bay of Bengal, but has weakened in the past several hours as it edges closer to landfall.
What to expect: Amphan is forecast to hit the coast in the Ganges River Delta, the world's largest river delta. It is a densely populated, low-lying area with notoriously unreliable infrastructure. Meteorologists and governments in the region are worried the cyclone could bring destructive storm surges once it hits.
The Indian Red Cross Society is sheltering 12,000 people in Odisha
The Indian Red Cross Society is on the ground in Odisha, a state on the country's east coast in the path of Cyclone Amphan.
CTM Suguna, the Honorary Secretary of the IRCS' Odisha branch, says the group has 45 evacuation shelters set up in the state to house 12,000 people.
Here's the breakdown:
- The IRCS has 65 shelters in Odisha, most of them located in coastal areas
- 17 shelters are being used as coronavirus quarantine centres
- 45 shelters are being used to protect people evacuated from the coastline
"Our volunteers are trained in first aid, psycho-social support, search and rescue operations, evacuations," Suguna said. "All our shelters have rainwater harvesting systems installed and evacuees will be provided with clean drinking water. We also have community kitchens."
Suguna added that the evacuees have been provided with masks and gloves to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the shelters.
Video from Indian coast shows storm's powerful winds
Video from the coastal area of Balasore in the state of Odisha showed palm trees being rocked back and forth by powerful gusts as Cyclone Amphan approaches.
India's National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) said the storm is expected to pack sustained wind speeds of 155 to 165 kph (96 to 103 mph) with gusts of 185 kph (115 mph)
Wind speeds were a bit slower in the morning along the coast.
The NDMA said Wednesday afternoon that along the north coast of Odisha, gale force winds reached a speed of 100 to 110 kph (62 to 68 mph), with gusts of up to 125 kph (78 mph). Wind speeds were slower along the state's southern coast.
The next 6 to 8 hours are crucial, Odisha minister says
With Cyclone Amphan headed for the coast, its path over the next six to eight hours will be a crucial factor in determining just how dangerous the storm becomes, according to Pradeep Jena, the special relief commissioner for India's Odisha state.
Jena said that more than 137,000 people in the state have already been evacuated and that residents are still moving toward cyclone shelters. More than 430,000 people have been evacuated in India, while 2.2 million have been evacuated in Bangladesh.
India's National Disaster Management Agency tweeted that the storm is currently 120 kilometers (75 miles) east from the port of Paradip in Odisha and 150 km (90 miles) south by southwest of Digha, a coastal town further north in the state of West Bengal.
Heavy rains brought by Cyclone Amphan lash West Bengal as residents rush to evacuate
More than 300,000 people have been evacuated in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, removing them from the path of Cyclone Amphan, according to India's National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF).
Relief teams are still rushing to evacuate people in low-lying coastal areas, which are most at risk from a storm surge and heavy rains that could cause flooding.
Amphan is due to make landfall in the next six to 12 hours, according to CNN Weather.
Images from the NDRF show felled trees and people being carried to transport.
Satya Narayan Pradhan, NDRF Director-General, said people's safety was a priority, though officials were also taking measures to protect against the coronavirus.
"People are cooperative and cooperating with us and listening to the authorities, but the other aspect for Covid-19, the social distancing, sanitation and all of that, that is a tough call and we are trying to, somehow compromise on that to the extent that it is feasible, but now the safety is our primary concern," he said.
Pradhan also said that schools and universities in West Bengal were being used as evacuation shelters as the cyclone shelters in the state had been converted into Covid-19 quarantine centers.
Pradhan said that India has robust plans for monsoon management and the country's experience with previous cyclones meant they could prepare a response.
