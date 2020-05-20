Cyclone Amphan by the numbers

Snigdha Chakraborty, the Bangladesh manager for aid organization Catholic Relief Services, said people in the storm's path are worried about how they can ride it out while practicing social distancing.

"They're stressed. They are worried about going to evacuation centers. And they are also worried about maintaining physical distance," she said.

Perfect social distancing isn't exactly feasible in this scenario, Chakraborty said, but frontline workers are diligently sanitizing shelters; identifying more areas that can be used as cyclone shelters; and buying sheets, soaps and hand sanitizers "so that people can still feel confident to come."

"It is going to be crowded, but still there will be some sort of physical distancing as far as possible," she said.

The problem is particularly acute in Cox's Bazar, which is home to nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees, many who fled violence in neighboring Myanmar. The refugee camp recorded its first cases of the novel coronavirus last week, and experts are worried that Covid-19 could spread rapidly there, because many of the refugees live in packed, squalid conditions.

Though Cox's Bazar is on Bangladesh's east coast and further from the storm, Chakraborty said the camp could be affected.

Watch her interview: