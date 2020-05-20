Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in India near Bangladeshi border

Residents walk along a flooded street in Dacope, Bangladesh, on Wednesday as they head to a shelter before cyclone Amphan made landfall. Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Cyclone Amphan has made landfall near Sagar Island in West Bengal, India, close to the Bangladeshi border.

The storm made landfall around 5 p.m. local time with sustained winds of 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph), according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center, making it equivalent in intensity to a category 2 Atlantic hurricane.

The center of the cyclone is currently 80 km south of Kolkata, West Bengal's capital, which has observed wind speeds up to 105 kph already.

Storm surge up to 5 meters (17 feet) is likely occurring along the coastline as Amphan continues to push inland across eastern India and Bangladesh.

Heavy rain is also likely to lead to flash flooding across the region through Thursday morning. Once the storm pushes inland it will weaken significantly and is expected to dissipate by Friday.