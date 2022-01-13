After being postponed earlier today, the draw for the Australian Open has been moved to 4:15 p.m. local time in Melbourne (12:15 a.m. ET).
The Australian Open draw, which had been scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. ET (3 p.m. local time), has been postponed until further notice. No reason was given to media in attendance.
What: The draw for the Australian Open takes place today, but all eyes are on the country's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who may decide in the coming hours whether or not to revoke tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's reinstated visa and deport him — which could spark another legal standoff.
Djokovic arrived in Australia last week, only to have his visa canceled and face temporary detention because he did not have a valid medical exemption for the Covid-19 vaccination requirement for all arrivals. A judge on Monday ruled he should be allowed to stay and he was released from detention.
Where: The tournament takes place in Melbourne, where Djokovic arrived last week and has been training after his release on Monday.
Why Djokovic was detained: All international arrivals to Australia are required to be vaccinated — which Djokovic is not — unless they have a medical exemption. The government argued he didn't have a valid exemption to the requirement.
Djokovic said he was under the impression he could enter because tournament organizers had granted him a medical exemption on the grounds he had been infected with Covid-19 in December, his visa had been approved ahead of arrival, and he had been cleared for quarantine-free travel.
Why the judge ruled in his favor: The government hadn't given Djokovic enough advance notice about the cancellation of his visa or time to prepare materials in his defense, the judge said. After his arrival, Djokovic was told he would have a few hours to prepare — but the government decided to cancel his visa before the deadline they had given.
When: Djokovic tested positive in mid-December, and recovered enough to receive a medical exemption from Tennis Australia on December 30, according to court documents. He arrived in Australia on January 5, and was promptly placed in detention. He was released on Monday, January 10. The tournament runs from January 17-30.
Australian deputy prime minister: Djokovic "has to abide by the laws"
Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said tennis star Novak Djokovic “has to abide by the laws” in an interview with CNN affiliate Nine News.
“The vast majority of Australians ... don’t like the idea that another individual, whether they’re a tennis player or the king of Spain or the queen of England, can come up here and have a different set of rules to what everybody else has to deal with,” Joyce said, adding that whether people agree with the rules or not, they believe rules should be followed.
“That was the issue with Novak Djokovic,” the deputy prime minister said, “I think that the rules that one person follows is the rules everybody should follow. [Djokovic] is still a child of God like the rest of us, isn’t he? So he has to abide by the laws.”
Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese said the situation with Djokovic’s visa has been “diabolical” for Australia’s reputation.
“How is it that a ... visa was granted in the first place? This has been diabolical for Australia’s reputation, just in terms of our competence here and it is extraordinary that — as we are speaking — we still don’t know what the decision will be,” he said.
He added: “The decision should have been made before he was granted a visa. Either he was eligible or he wasn’t. Australia has a policy of not allowing unvaccinated people into Australia. It is beyond my comprehension how we have got to this point. … Why is it those checks and balances weren’t in place for ... someone so prominent?”
Serbian President says he's "proud" to have helped Djokovic during visa dispute
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he was “proud” to help tennis star Novak Djokovic as he faces a visa and vaccination dispute in Australia.
“Our job is to help the Serbian citizens. I am proud that through our effort we were able to help one of the best athletes of all times,” Vučić in an interview with public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia.
“I think it is necessary that people are vaccinated," Vučić told RTS, “But I am not one of those who are going to start chasing those who aren't vaccinated, because I find it to be our fault — we have allowed the social networks to impose some nonsense topics that we were unable to deal with.”
Vučić also appeared to indirectly address Djokovic’s admission that he he did not immediately isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 in December.
"If you know you are infected, you shouldn't be going out in public,” Vučić said.
Ticket sales for Australian Open to be capped at half of capacity
Ticket sales for the Australian Open will be capped at 50% of capacity if they have not already sold to that level, according to a news release from the state of Victoria on Thursday.
The amendment is being made "to ensure the health and safety of fans attending Melbourne Park," the statement read.
All tickets already sold remain valid and there are no changes to ground pass access.
Face masks will be mandatory except when eating or drinking, and social distancing measures indoors will be imposed according to the state's coronavirus regulations.
"As COVID-19 hospitalisations and cases continue to rise in Victoria, these mitigation strategies are proportionate and designed to assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19," the news release read.
CNN has reached out to Tennis Australia for comment.
The 2022 Australian Open begins on January 17 and runs through January 30.
Here's a timeline of key events in Djokovic's Australia visa saga
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation has provided a tumultuous backdrop to the tournament. The Serbian world No. 1 was detained in Australia last week over a visa and vaccination dispute, and on Tuesday released a lengthy statement addressing his movements in December 2020.
Here is a timeline of some key events:
Jan. 1
- Djokovic's team submits his travel declaration to the Australian Ministry of Home Affairs, which notifies them that it has been assessed and he is cleared for quarantine-free arrival, according to the affidavit.
Jan. 2
- Djokovic receives a Border Travel Permit by the state government of Victoria, according to his affidavit, where Melbourne is located and where the Australian Open will take place.
Jan. 5
- Having left Spain the day before, Djokovic arrives in Melbourne close to midnight. His passport is taken and he is escorted to a small room where he is interviewed by border control officers, according to the affidavit.
Jan. 6
- Djokovic's visa is canceled by the Australian government and he is taken to a temporary detention facility at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, according to the affidavit.
- In a news conference, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirms and reads out the letter sent on Nov. 29 from Health Minister Greg Hunt to Tennis Australia stating that a Covid-19 infection alone in the past six months does not meet the requirements for quarantine-free entry.
Jan. 10
- Djokovic's hearing commences, with the judge deciding to quash the cancellation of his visa and order his release from detention. The judge, though, says Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke reserves the right to deport Djokovic.
Jan. 11
- The Australian Border Force (ABF) is investigating whether Djokovic submitted a false travel declaration ahead of arrival in Australia.
Jan. 12
- Djokovic says his team has provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify the issue of his travel declaration.
- However, Australian Border Force (ABF) officials are investigating possible inconsistencies in documents related to Djokovic's December PCR result as well as the tennis player's movements in the days after he tested positive for Covid-19 in Serbia, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.
Catch up: Djokovic admits he didn't immediately isolate after positive Covid-19 test
Tennis star Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted he did not immediately isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 last month — but denied knowing he had the virus when attending public events.
In a statement published on social media, he also apologized for an apparently false travel declaration, saying it had been submitted on his behalf by a member of his support staff in "human error."
Djokovic added that he had made an "error of judgment" in doing a media interview and photo shoot with a French sports newspaper after he had tested positive.
The journalist and photographer working for L'Equipe were not told Djokovic was Covid-positive before, during or after the interview with the tennis star in Belgrade, the French sports newspaper reported Wednesday.
Djokovic arrived in Melbourne last week and promptly had his visa canceled for entering the country without a valid exemption for the country's vaccination requirement for all arrivals — but won the legal battle on Monday, with a judge ruling he should be allowed to stay.
But questions have lingered over Djokovic's behavior — specifically, his positive Covid diagnosis last month before he arrived in Melbourne, and the public events he attended at the time.
"I want to address the continuing misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December in the lead up to my positive PCR Covid test result," he said in the statement.
"This is misinformation which needs to be corrected, particularly in the interest of alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia, and to address matters which are very hurtful and concerning to my family.
"I want to emphasize that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations."
Read his full statement: