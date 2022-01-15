A white van believed to be carrying Novak Djokovic left his lawyers’ offices in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.
The men's world No. 1 was detained by Australian border authorities on Saturday morning, in accordance with a court-ordered arrangement decided Friday after his visa was revoked for the second time by Australia's immigration minister, Alex Hawke.
Djokovic now will spend Saturday night in pre-immigration detention before facing a federal court hearing Sunday morning, Australia time, in a last ditch attempt to overturn the ruling.
In justifying his decision to cancel the tennis champion's visa, Hawke said Djokovic's ongoing presence in Australia could lead to an “increase in anti-vaccination sentiment” or even “civil unrest," court filings show.
The Australian government agreed not to deport Djokovic over the weekend before his case has concluded.