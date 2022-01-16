Djokovic replaced in Australian Open draw

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the federal court's decision to dismiss Novak Djokovic's appeal on Sunday, saying in a statement that the cancelation decision "was made on health, safety and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

"I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe," he added. "As I said on Friday, Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected.

"Strong borders are fundamental to the Australian way of life as is the rule of law."

He thanked the court for handling the issue quickly. "It’s now time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer," he added.