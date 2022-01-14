Australian court is holding "directions hearing" on Djokovic case

At the center of the legal back-and-forth between Novak Djokovic and the Australian government is the tennis star's unvaccinated status — and whether his Covid-19 infection in December should be grounds for a medical exemption to the country's entry requirements.

Djokovic's team argues: The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI), an advisory group for the federal government, included provisions on past infections in their vaccination guidelines.

Published in December, the guidelines noted that "natural immunity from past infection is recognised as fully-vaccinated in several European countries," and that evidence suggests past infection provides at least six months of protection.

However: The guidelines also clearly say that despite acknowledgement of natural protection, past infection "is not a contraindication to vaccination" — meaning it is not a valid reason for somebody not to get the vaccine.

Immigration law specialist Maria Jockel also pointed to existing government guidelines on vaccination exemptions as a counterpoint to Djokovic's argument.

In Australia, only significant medical reasons count for an exemption — like if someone had anaphylaxis after a previous dose, or they are significantly immunocompromised.

"Previous infection with the same pathogen" is not a valid reason, according to government agency Services Australia.