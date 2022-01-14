Though Novak Djokovic's visa was reinstated on Monday and he was released from detention, Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could still revoke his visa again and begin deportation proceedings.

As he awaits a decision on whether he can remain in Australia, Djokovic on Thursday was drawn against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open.

Why Djokovic was detained: All international arrivals to Australia are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 — which Djokovic is not — unless they have a medical exemption. The government argued he didn't have a valid exemption to the requirement.

Djokovic said he was under the impression he could enter because tournament organizers had granted him a medical exemption on the grounds he had been infected with Covid-19 in December, his visa had been approved ahead of arrival, and he had been cleared for quarantine-free travel.

Why the judge ruled in his favor: The government hadn't given Djokovic enough advance notice about the cancellation of his visa or time to prepare materials in his defense, the judge said. After his arrival, Djokovic was told he would have a few hours to prepare — but the government decided to cancel his visa before the deadline they had given.

When: Djokovic tested positive in mid-December and recovered enough to receive a medical exemption from Tennis Australia on Dec. 30, according to court documents. He arrived in Australia on Jan. 5 and was promptly placed in detention. He was released on Monday, Jan. 10. The tournament runs from Jan. 17-30.

What happens now?: Australia's immigration minister could still revoke Djokovic's visa again and begin deportation proceedings. But it is unclear when such a decision could come. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison batted away a question from a reporter about Novak Djokovic's visa status at a news conference in Canberra on Thursday.

Morrison was asked why a decision hadn't been made yet on whether the Australian government would revoke Djokovic's reinstated visa.