Australia’s Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke has canceled Novak Djokovic's visa, he confirmed in a statement Friday.
“Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” the statement from Hawke said.
“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds. In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic,” it continued.
Hawke went on to reiterate the Australian government’s firm commitment to protecting borders, “particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Section 133C(3) of the Migration Act grants the Immigration Minister personal powers under which they can cancel visas.
The grounds under which a visa may be canceled are laid out in section 116 of the Migration Act. Section 116(1)(e) of the act states that visa cancellation can occur if “the Minister is satisfied that it would be in the public interest to cancel the visa.”