Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his shock over the Karachi crash near the neighborhood of Model Colony.

"Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now.," he wrote on Twitter.

Khan added that an "immediate inquiry" will take place. "Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased,” he said. No fatalities have yet been publicly confirmed.