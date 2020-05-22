Pakistani airliner crashes in Karachi
Pakistan Prime Minister "shocked and saddened" by incident
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his shock over the Karachi crash near the neighborhood of Model Colony.
"Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now.," he wrote on Twitter.
Khan added that an "immediate inquiry" will take place. "Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased,” he said. No fatalities have yet been publicly confirmed.
Plane that crashed was Airbus A320
The Pakistan International Airlines, flight PK8303, which crashed today in Karachi, was an Airbus A320.
Pakistan’s Army sent helicopters to assess damage and rescue efforts while urban search and rescue teams are being deployed on the ground, Pakistan’s military tweeted Friday.
The Airbus A320 is known as a work horse, says CNN's transport analyst Mary Schiavo, who added that Pakistan has been plagued with several plane crashes in the past.
Plane’s pilot reported technical problems
The pilot of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in Karachi on Friday relayed he had technical problems, airline spokesperson Abdullah Khan told CNN.
"The pilot in his Mayday call had said that he was experiencing technical problems. He had been told both landing strips were available for his use but he preferred to use the go around landing route, we are looking into the technical issue. Our prayers for the lives that have been lost."
Flights had resumed in Pakistan just a week ago
Flights had resumed in Pakistan just over a week ago after being grounded for two months, as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Pakistan International Airways flight crashed in a residential area in Karachi, which is the country's most populated city. Worries are mounting that people on the ground will be among the casualties.
The crash comes as the country prepares to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr, with many traveling home to their families in towns and villages.
Footage shows smoke billowing over Karachi
A Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying more than 100 people crashed in the southern city of Karachi, the airline said. In a video shared by journalist Qaseem Saeed, smoke billows in the distance where the plane is purported to have crashed in the city.
BREAKING: Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi
A Pakistan International Airlines flight has crashed in Karachi, the airline's spokesperson, Abdullah Khan, told CNN Friday.
Pakistan’s Aviation Ministry says the flight had 99 passengers and eight crew members.
Khan told CNN the flight took off from Lahore and was due to land at 2:30 p.m. local time (5.30 a.m. ET) in Karachi but had gone missing from the radar.
An emergency response protocol has been activated.