Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the presidential office in Taipei (Taiwan Pool)

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen thanked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting the self-ruled island during their meeting on Wednesday, and said Taipei would do “whatever it takes” to strengthen its self-defense capability.

"Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will firmly uphold our nation's sovereignty and continue to hold the line of defense for democracy," Tsai said at the presidential office in Taipei. "At the same time, we wish to cooperate and work in unity with all democracies around the world to jointly safeguard democratic values."

Tsai said she is committed to “maintaining peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait, and vowed to make Taiwan a “key stabilizing force” for regional security and the development of global trade.

She thanked Pelosi for “expressing the US' consistent policy supporting Taiwan’s self defense” and hailed her as one of the democratic island's "most devoted friends."

“Taiwan is a reliable and trustworthy cooperative partner of the United States. We will continue to work with the US Congress, as well as the administration to strengthen cooperation in areas such as Indo-Pacific security, economic development, talent cultivation and supply chains, so as to further elevate Taiwan-US relations,” Tsai added.