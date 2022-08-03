World
By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:01 a.m. ET, August 3, 2022
6 min ago

President Tsai says Taiwan will "firmly uphold" its sovereignty, calls Pelosi a "devoted friend"

From CNN’s Wayne Chang

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the presidential office in Taipei
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the presidential office in Taipei (Taiwan Pool)

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen thanked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting the self-ruled island during their meeting on Wednesday, and said Taipei would do “whatever it takes” to strengthen its self-defense capability.

"Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will firmly uphold our nation's sovereignty and continue to hold the line of defense for democracy," Tsai said at the presidential office in Taipei. "At the same time, we wish to cooperate and work in unity with all democracies around the world to jointly safeguard democratic values."

Tsai said she is committed to “maintaining peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait, and vowed to make Taiwan a “key stabilizing force” for regional security and the development of global trade. 

She thanked Pelosi for “expressing the US' consistent policy supporting Taiwan’s self defense” and hailed her as one of the democratic island's "most devoted friends."

“Taiwan is a reliable and trustworthy cooperative partner of the United States. We will continue to work with the US Congress, as well as the administration to strengthen cooperation in areas such as Indo-Pacific security, economic development, talent cultivation and supply chains, so as to further elevate Taiwan-US relations,” Tsai added.  

22 min ago

Tsai and Pelosi pose with delegations for group photo

After delivering their remarks, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen gathered with members of their respective delegations for a group photo in the presidential office.

They stood beneath Taiwan's official flag and a portrait of Sun Yat-sen, often called the founding father of modern China. Large vases of pink orchid flowers were placed on either side.

Pelosi was dressed in a light pantsuit, with a blue top underneath and matching blue shoes and face mask.

51 min ago

Pelosi says her visit makes it "unequivocally clear" US will not abandon Taiwan

From CNN's Eric Cheung and Alex Stambaugh 

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to make it "unequivocally clear" the United States will not abandon Taiwan, while speaking from the presidential office in Taipei.

"Today, our delegation ... came to Taiwan to make it unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship," Pelosi said, standing beside President Tsai Ing-wen after receiving Taiwan's highest civilian honor. 

"Now more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial and that is the message we are bringing here today," Pelosi said. 

"I look forward to displaying this award in the Speaker's Office, or wearing it there, at the Capitol as a symbol of our treasured friendship," she said of the civilian honor.

55 min ago

Pelosi and President Tsai address the media at meeting in Taipei

Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meet in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday.
Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meet in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. (Taiwan Pool/Reuters)

Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen are meeting in the presidential office in Taipei, each taking turns to deliver remarks to reporters and officials.

Their remarks come after introductions to members of their respective delegations, and after Tsai bestowed Taiwan's highest civilian honor on Pelosi.

49 min ago

President Tsai grants Pelosi Taiwan's highest civilian honor

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Taipei and Wayne Chang in Hong Kong

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meet in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meet in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. (Taiwan pool/Reuters)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has received Taiwan's highest civilian honor, the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen bestowed the honor on Pelosi on Wednesday, ahead of remarks delivered to reporters and officials in the presidential office in Taipei.

Tsai draped a blue sash around Pelosi, before pinning the award on her suit jacket. The two bowed to each other, standing on a stage, before turning back to the crowd.

1 hr 21 min ago

Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen arrive for meeting

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen have arrived for their meeting Wednesday, following Pelosi's visit to Taiwan's legislature. 

Pelosi and Tsai entered the room together, waving to reporters and officials present, before walking through to introduce each other to their respective delegations.

Pelosi first introduced Tsai to the US congressional delegation, before going to meet a number of Taiwanese figures, bumping elbows with them in greeting.

1 hr 46 min ago

In Taiwan remarks, Pelosi refers to Tiananmen Square massacre and her support for human rights

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

During a meeting with the deputy speaker of Taiwan’s legislature on Wednesday morning, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated the United States' support for the self-governing island — and underlined her own long record of standing with pro-democracy and human rights groups.

"When you say that I'm a good friend of Taiwan, I take that as a great compliment," she told deputy speaker Tsai Chi-chang, after he thanked her for the visit.

Pelosi expressed "very strong bipartisan" support for Taiwan, and said the purpose of her trip was to "increase interparliamentary cooperation and dialogue." 

“We commend Taiwan for being one of the freest societies in the world, for your success in addressing (the Covid-19 pandemic), which is a health issue, a security issue, an economic issue, and a governance issue,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi is a longtime critic of Beijing: In her remarks, Pelosi also referred to her longstanding support for human rights, and to a previous trip she took to Asia in 1991, when she unfurled a small banner in Beijing that read: "To those who died for democracy in China." 

That came just two years after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, when a bloody military crackdown killed hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed pro-democracy protesters in Beijing.

“Just to go back to Tiananmen Square for a minute. That was bipartisan. It was over 30 years ago," Pelosi said on Wednesday. "We were there specifically making the statement on human rights."
34 min ago

Hong Kong leader hits out at Pelosi's Taiwan visit

From CNN's Akanksha Sharma in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's leader John Lee, a former police officer and security chief known for his role cracking down on the city's pro-democracy movement, denounced US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on Tuesday.

"Pelosi's visit is tantamount to encouraging 'Taiwan independence' and openly challenges the one-China principle, undermining the stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Lee said in a statement released by the Hong Kong government.

“Such a move, betting on and in contempt for the well-being of more than 20 million people in Taiwan, is extremely selfish."

Lee, who became the face of a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong and who oversaw the arrests of dozens of activists and raids on newsrooms, was sworn in as the city's chief executive by Chinese leader Xi Jinping on May 8.

He was the sole contender for the job, selected from a largely government-appointed, pro-Beijing committee — raising concern among activists and former pro-democracy lawmakers, many of whom have fled the city since the crackdown began in 2020.

1 hr 48 min ago

Deputy speaker of Taiwan's legislature praises Pelosi as "true friend" defending democracy

From CNN’s Wayne Chang in Hong Kong and Eric Cheung in Taipei, Taiwan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, attends a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan's house of parliament, with Tsai Chi-Chang, right, Vice President of the Legislative Yuan on August 3 in Taipei, Taiwan.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, attends a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan's house of parliament, with Tsai Chi-Chang, right, Vice President of the Legislative Yuan on August 3 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Central News Agency/Getty Images)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Tsai Chi-chang, deputy speaker of Taiwan’s legislature, on Wednesday morning in Taipei.  

“Today we are so fortunate to once again welcome you as House Speaker to the Legislative Yuan [Taiwan's legislature]," Tsai told Pelosi in a conversation before lawmakers. "I want to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation to the US Congress for your concrete actions in providing rock solid support for Taiwan."

Tsai said Pelosi's visit with a US congressional delegation represents “the strongest defense and consolidation of the value of democracy and freedom.”

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan comes after stern warnings from Beijing that it would take countermeasures in retaliation.

Tsai hailed Pelosi as a "true friend” and a “guiding light” in safeguarding human rights.

“Taiwan has become the beacon of democracy in the world and we hope that the global alliance of democracy will stand with Taiwan,” Tsai said.