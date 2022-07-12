World
Live Updates

Japan holds Shinzo Abe's funeral

By Jessie Yeung and Rhea Mogul, CNN

Updated 12:22 a.m. ET, July 12, 2022
1 min ago

Shinzo Abe will be remembered for his "breadth of vision," author says

Tobias Harris, senior fellow for Asia at the Center for American Progress and author of "The Iconoclast: Shinzo Abe and the New Japan." (CNN)

The most striking thing about former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe was the "breadth of his vision," the author of a book about the country's longest-serving prime minister said Tuesday.

Abe's "willingness, determination to think ... beyond the current generation," made him a unique leader, said Tobias Harris, author of "The Iconoclast: Shinzo Abe and the New Japan."

Abe was a prominent figure on the world stage. He cultivated strong ties with the United States — Japan's major post World War II ally — and attempted to build a personal relationship with former US President Donald Trump, traveling to New York to meet the then-newly elected Republican President while former President Barack Obama was still in office.

"The US and Japan have been allies for a very long time but what you saw under Abe was almost taking the bilateral relationship to another level," said Harris, a senior fellow for Asia at the Center for American Progress.
"There was a recognition that Japan had no alternative but to find a way to ensure the US was committed to Japan's security, but also to the security and prosperity of the region."
10 min ago

Hundreds queue to leave flowers in Nara near site where Shinzo Abe was assassinated

Hundreds of people braved the rains on Tuesday to leave flowers and notes of condolences in Nara, Japan, near the site where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated.

In an outpouring of grief, people have formed long queues on the streets in the central Japanese city to pay their respects to Abe, according to CNN staff on the ground. Some wiped away tears as they commemorated the former leader.

Abe was gunned down in broad daylight during a campaign speech on Friday. Japan, a country with one of the lowest rates of gun violence, is reeling from the shock killing, which has reverberated around the world.

Abe's funeral is being held at Tokyo's Zojoji Temple by Abe's widow, Akie Abe, with attendance limited to family members and people who were close to the former prime minister, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

9 min ago

Shinzo Abe's funeral is underway, with mourners lining the streets outside Zojoji Temple

People stream to the Zojoji Temple for Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

The funeral service for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is now underway, four days after his assassination last Friday.

The private ceremony, taking place at the Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, is open only to family members, foreign dignitaries and people close to the former leader.

But people from all walks of life have flocked to the streets surrounding the temple to pay their respects, with mourners bringing flowers, notes and other offerings.

People CNN spoke with said they had been shocked by Abe's daylight shooting on Friday.

The killing was particularly shocking given Japan has one of the world's lowest rates of gun crime, and is widely regarded as one of the safest countries.

Abe's legacy: Abe was a hugely popular but controversial figure throughout his two terms in office, from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. Some of his most significant actions included boosting defense spending and pushing through a dramatic shift in Japanese military policy, allowing the country's armed forces to engage in overseas combat — with conditions — for the first time since World War II.

27 min ago

Abe's funeral is being held at a centuries old temple housing the tombs of ancient military rulers

People gather to offer prayers at Zojoji Temple on Monday, July 11, in Tokyo where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s body was taken for a wake on Monday evening. (Mihoko Owada/Sipa USA)

Shinzo Abe's funeral service takes place today at the Zojoji Temple in Tokyo — a historic landmark founded in the Kanto region more than 600 years ago and relocated to the capital, standing at its present site since 1598, according to the temple's official website.

The Buddhist temple, located near Tokyo Tower, once functioned as the family temple of the Tokugawa Shogunate during the Edo period — the military government that unified the country and ruled Japan for more than 200 years.

It's a culturally and historically significant site that houses the tombs of six of the Tokugawa shogun, or military rulers, and their wives and children.

The funeral on Tuesday will be hosted by Shinzo Abe's widow, Akie Abe, with attendance limited to family members and people who were close to the former prime minister, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

After the service, the hearse carrying Abe's body will travel from the temple to the Kirigaya Funeral Hall for cremation, passing by a number of significant buildings including the Prime Minister's office and the Parliament building, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi. 

31 min ago

Shinzo Abe was the "face of Japan," international relations expert says

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe was "the nation brand face of Japan," an international relations expert said Tuesday.

Abe's funeral takes place today in Tokyo, following his assassination last Friday in the city of Nara.

"I cannot imagine a Japan without him," Nancy Snow, a former Abe Fellow and Fulbright Scholar in Japan, told CNN.
"When I found out about his mortal injury and subsequent demise, my heart sank," she said. "For someone in international relations, even though I can be critical of some of his policies, you have to appreciate so much of what he did to put Japan back up on the world stage."

Abe served two separate terms as Japanese leader for the right-leaning Liberal Democratic Party — the first from 2006 to 2007, then again from 2012 until 2020. His second stint was the longest consecutive term for a Japanese head of government.

He will be remembered for boosting defense spending and pushing through the most dramatic shift in Japanese military policy in 70 years.

"He's not going to get his years to write more books ... to go over his legacy," Snow said.
37 min ago

Cars arrive for funeral of former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe

Cars carrying guests are arriving at Tokyo's Zojoji Temple for the funeral of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Attendance at the funeral is limited to family members and people who were close to the former leader, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported. It is being hosted by Abe's widow, Akie Abe.

Outside the temple, people of all ages and all walks of life have gathered to pay their respects to Abe. Many have brought flowers, notes and green tea — symbols of help in the after life — in an outpouring of grief.

After the service, the hearse carrying Abe's body will travel from the temple to the Kirigaya Funeral Hall for cremation, passing by a number of significant buildings including the Prime Minister's office and the Parliament building, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi. 

3 min ago

Streets of Tokyo are somber for Abe's funeral

People line up to offer flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji Temple prior to his funeral Tuesday, July 12, in Tokyo. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Mourners are lining the streets outside Tokyo's Zojoji Temple for the funeral of late former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, four days after he was brutally gunned down in broad daylight.

In an outpouring of grief, people of all ages and all walks of life have arrived to pay their respects to Abe, as Japan reels from the shock of his assassination.

The mood outside the temple is somber, as well wishers bring flowers, notes and green tea— symbols of help in the after life — to pay their respects to Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

After the funeral, Abe's body will be carried by hearse through the streets of Tokyo, passing by the former leader's Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Parliament building, before arriving at the Kirigaya Funeral Hall for cremation, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi.

55 min ago

Abe's body will travel from Tokyo's Zojoji Temple to a funeral hall for cremation after today's service

From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Jake Kwon

The hearse carrying the body of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be transported from Zojoji Temple in Tokyo to the Kirigaya Funeral Hall for cremation later today, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi. 

The hearse will leave the temple after his funeral service, passing by Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Parliament building, before arriving at the funeral hall, TV Asahi reported.

The hearse will drive through the Prime Minister’s Office compound, where office staff will stand outside to see Abe off, the Prime Minister’s office said.

1 hr 11 min ago

Taiwan's vice president makes "personal visit" to Japan for Shinzo Abe's funeral

From CNN’s Wayne Chang

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai arrives in Tokyo on Monday. (TV Asahi)

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai arrived in Tokyo on Monday on a “personal visit” for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, according to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, Japan’s de facto embassy to Taiwan.

Lai’s previously unannounced trip makes him the highest-ranking Taiwanese official to visit Japan in 50 years since the severance of diplomatic relations in 1972 between Japan and the Republic of China — Taiwan’s official name.

China has consistently protested against foreign officials’ visits to Taiwan or countries allowing Taiwan’s senior government officials to visit or transit, as it claims the self-ruled democratic island as its own territory, despite the Communist Party never having ruled over it.  

Taipei has downplayed the visit by Lai.

“Vice President William Lai has been a long-time friend to PM Abe and his family. The Vice President is deeply saddened by the passing of PM Abe and is grateful for his distinguished contribution to relations between Taiwan and Japan,” Taiwan’s presidential spokesperson Kolas Yotaka told CNN. 

In a statement, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had no further information or comment on Lai’s “personal schedule,” adding that senior government officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Su Tseng-chang and foreign minister Joseph Wu, had paid their respects to Abe at Japan’s de facto embassy in Taipei on Monday morning.

In a statement to CNN, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Lai would attend Abe's funeral "in private" during a "personal visit." 