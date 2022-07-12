The most striking thing about former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe was the "breadth of his vision," the author of a book about the country's longest-serving prime minister said Tuesday.
Abe's "willingness, determination to think ... beyond the current generation," made him a unique leader, said Tobias Harris, author of "The Iconoclast: Shinzo Abe and the New Japan."
Abe was a prominent figure on the world stage. He cultivated strong ties with the United States — Japan's major post World War II ally — and attempted to build a personal relationship with former US President Donald Trump, traveling to New York to meet the then-newly elected Republican President while former President Barack Obama was still in office.
"The US and Japan have been allies for a very long time but what you saw under Abe was almost taking the bilateral relationship to another level," said Harris, a senior fellow for Asia at the Center for American Progress.
"There was a recognition that Japan had no alternative but to find a way to ensure the US was committed to Japan's security, but also to the security and prosperity of the region."