People stream to the Zojoji Temple for Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

The funeral service for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is now underway, four days after his assassination last Friday.

The private ceremony, taking place at the Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, is open only to family members, foreign dignitaries and people close to the former leader.

But people from all walks of life have flocked to the streets surrounding the temple to pay their respects, with mourners bringing flowers, notes and other offerings.

People CNN spoke with said they had been shocked by Abe's daylight shooting on Friday.

The killing was particularly shocking given Japan has one of the world's lowest rates of gun crime, and is widely regarded as one of the safest countries.

Abe's legacy: Abe was a hugely popular but controversial figure throughout his two terms in office, from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. Some of his most significant actions included boosting defense spending and pushing through a dramatic shift in Japanese military policy, allowing the country's armed forces to engage in overseas combat — with conditions — for the first time since World War II.