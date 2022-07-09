People offer flowers and prayers near a site where former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot. (Naoya Azuma/AP)

A police chief in the city where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot said he "can't deny there were problems" with Abe's security.

Tomoaki Onizuka, Nara Prefectural Police Chief, said in a press conference on Saturday that authorities are looking into what went wrong in the lead-up to Abe being shot.

That a former prime minster could be shot dead at close range while giving a speech in broad daylight in a country with one of the world's lowest rates of gun crime has shaken Japan and reverberated around the world.

Abe, 67, was pronounced dead at at 5:03 p.m. local time on Friday, just over five hours after being shot while delivering a campaign speech in front of a small crowd on a street.

At the time of the shooting, Abe was speaking in support of ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) candidates ahead of Upper House elections on Sunday, which are still scheduled to go ahead.

Despite resigning as Japan's prime minister in 2020 due to health reasons, Abe remained an influential figure in the country's political landscape and continued to campaign for the LDP.