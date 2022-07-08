Abe assassination suspect admitted to shooting him, police say

Then US Vice President Joe Biden, left, shares a laugh with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint press conference after their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on December 3, 2013. (Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden said he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

“Above all, [Abe] cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service. Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy,” Biden wrote in a statement. “While there are many details that we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it. The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family.”

Abe maintained a close relationship with the United States during his time as prime minister, traveling with then-President Barack Obama to Pearl Harbor in 2016 and, later that year, becoming the first world leader to meet with then-president elect Donald Trump in New York, just two weeks after his election. As vice president, Biden met with Abe both in Tokyo and Washington.

Earlier Friday, a White House spokesperson told CNN’s Jeremy Diamond that the White House was “shocked and saddened” by Abe’s shooting.

Biden told reporters Friday that he’s reached out to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following the assassination of the former prime minister, adding that he planned to stop by the Japanese embassy to sign a condolence book later on in the day.

He said that right now, he does not believe Abe's death will “have any profound destabilizing impact on Japanese security or Japanese solidarity," adding that Japan is a "very, very stable ally."

The President noted, “this is the first use of a weapon to murder someone in Japan,” to date this year, while the US has had "between 3 and 4,000 cases."

He said as investigations continue, the FBI will give the President more details.