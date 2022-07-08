World
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe hospitalized after shooting

By Jessie Yeung and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 2:34 a.m. ET, July 8, 2022
27 min ago

Shinzo Abe was shot in the right side of his neck, officials say

From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in Tokyo.

He was taken away by ambulance, then transferred to the hospital by medical helicopter, where he is now undergoing emergency treatment, the agency said.

The agency said the local fire department in Nara got an emergency call from the site about 11:31 a.m. local time.

29 min ago

Indian Prime Minister "deeply distressed" by "attack" on Abe

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined a chorus of world leaders to share his well wishes after former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe was shot.

"Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo," Modi wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan."

36 min ago

Shinzo Abe is believed to have been shot in the chest and neck, NHK reports

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is believed to have been shot in the chest and the neck, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, citing the police.

In a news conference, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Abe is in critical condition, and undergoing emergency treatment by doctors fighting to save his life.

Kishida and his team reportedly arrived at the news conference by helicopter, NHK reported.

6 min ago

Japan is "trying to comprehend this tough situation," Japanese leader says

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks with the media at his office in Tokyo on July 8.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks with the media at his office in Tokyo on July 8. (Kyodo/Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the country was "trying to comprehend this tough situation."

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Kishida said authorities would "take appropriate measures to handle the situation."

Kishida is addressing the nation live from Tokyo as Japan comes to terms with a rare act of political violence.

"This is not a forgivable act," Kishida said.

45 min ago

Doctors are "fighting to save" former Japan leader Shinzo Abe

Doctors are "fighting to save" former Japan leader Shinzo Abe, according to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a news conference on Friday.

11 min ago

BREAKING: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe is in critical condition

A television screen in Tokyo's Yurakucho area on July 8 shows the news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot.
A television screen in Tokyo's Yurakucho area on July 8 shows the news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot. (Kyodo News/AP)

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe is in critical condition, after he was shot on Friday morning, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. Emergency treatment is taking place, he said.

56 min ago

Two shots heard in video of Abe speaking

Two shots can be heard in a video of the moments surrounding Shinzo Abe's shooting on Friday.

The former Japanese Prime Minister had been in the city of Nara delivering a speech when the incident occurred.

The suspect, a local man in his 40s, used a handmade gun, according to public broadcaster NHK, citing police.

Photos from the scene show the weapon on the ground, wrapped in black material.

1 hr 8 min ago

Former US President Trump: "We are all praying for Shinzo"

Former US President Donald Trump shared his well wishes for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his social media platform Truth Social, calling the shooting "absolutely devastating news."

Abe "was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America," Trump wrote. "This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much. We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family!"
1 hr 16 min ago

World leaders share well wishes and concern for Abe

A number of world leaders have shared their well wishes and messages of concern for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he was shot on Friday.

Speaking before before a meeting with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "deeply saddened."

“I do have to say before we meet how deeply saddened and concerned we are by the news coming from Japan about the attempt on the life of Prime Minister Abe," Blinken said. "We don't know his condition ... Our thoughts, our prayers, are with his family, with the people of Japan. This is a very, very sad moment and we are awaiting news.” 

Marsudi added that representatives from the G20 also conveyed their "sympathy and our prayers" for Abe.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote in a Twitter post: "Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

Former Australian Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Kevin Rudd, whose time in office overlapped with Abe, have also separately posted their own messages.

"PM Abe is a great and wise friend of Australia and one of the most important global leaders of the post war era. Our prayers are with him, his wife Akie and the people of Japan at this very difficult time," Morrison wrote.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen also denounced the shooting, calling Abe a good friend in a Facebook post.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter that he deeply regrets the shooting. "We hope that he can overcome the serious medical situation in which he finds himself," he wrote.