Shinzo Abe was shot in the right side of his neck, officials say

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in Tokyo.

He was taken away by ambulance, then transferred to the hospital by medical helicopter, where he is now undergoing emergency treatment, the agency said.

The agency said the local fire department in Nara got an emergency call from the site about 11:31 a.m. local time.