"We’re thinking of our brothers in Sri Lanka," says Archbishop of Paris at Easter Sunday mass

What's happening: At least 140 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a series of explosions across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Where did the blasts happen: High-end hotels and churches were hit in the coordinated attack. Eight blast sites have been reported:

St Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade

St Sebastian's Church, Negombo

Zion Church, Batticaloa

Cinnamon Grand, Colombo

Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo

The Kingsbury Hotel, Colombo

Near Dehiwala Zoo in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia

A house in Mahawila Gardens, Dematagoda

What's known about the victims: Bodies are arriving at hospitals in cities Batticaloa, Negombo, and capital city Colombo. Locals and foreigners are among the dead.