Easter Sunday blasts across Sri Lanka -- live updates

Ambulances are seen outside the church premises with gathered people and security personnel following a blast at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo.
Easter Sunday blasts across Sri Lanka -- live updatesBy Euan McKirdy, CNN
Journalist: Sri Lankans come out to donate blood in support
Sri Lankans are giving blood to help victims of the blasts, according to journalist Zahrah Imtiaz. She tweeted: "National Blood Bank brimming with people come to donate blood! Such an overwhelming response."
Priest: 'Flesh thrown all over the walls and on the sanctuary'
Father Edmond Tillekeratne, social communications director for the Archdiocese of Colombo, spoke to CNN from St. Sebastian’s Church, one of the locations targeted.
He said that the blast took place after Easter Mass, and that there were about 30 bodies lying in the area of the church.
He said three priests had been celebrating the mass at the time of the blast. Two of them were badly injured by flying glass and debris, and one was only lightly injured because he was behind the altar.
He estimated that more than a thousand people had come to the church for Easter Sunday “because it is a special day.” Many came from villages, he added.
He described the ground as covered in rubble and shattered glass.
“You can see pieces of flesh thrown all over the walls and on the sanctuary and even outside of the church,” he added.
From CNN's Caitlin Hu in Hong Kong
Citizens urged to stay indoors: Police
Sri Lankan law enforcement have urged the public to stay indoors. They asked that bystanders not gather at the explosion sites or outside the hospitals where the injured are being brought, according to government official news portal News.LK.
Leave of all police personnel has been canceled by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Facebook activates its Crisis Response tool for Sri Lanka bombings
Social media giant Facebook has activated its Crisis Response tool for the blasts. The feature provides a repository for news about the incident, and allows people to mark themselves safe and search for friends who may have been affected.
Hospital sources: At least nine foreigners among the dead
Hospital sources tell CNN that at least nine foreigners were among the dead brought to the Colombo National Hospital in the Sri Lankan capital.
The number of victims continues to climb: At least 560 injured people have been admitted to hospitals following the devastating blasts. As many as 260 of the injured were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, while 300 people were hospitalized following the blast at the Zion Church in Batticaloa.
Sri Lankan security officials said police immediately rushed to all affected areas and sealed off the churches and hotels.
India PM Narendra Modi condemns attacks
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted about the multiple blasts that rocked three cities in neighboring Sri Lanka today. High-end hotels and three churches were targeted as worshipers celebrated one of Christianity's most holy days.
"There is no place for such barbarism in our region," he wrote, adding "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka."
Hospitals: Death toll from attacks rises to 137
At least 137 people have died in the attack, according to early reports from hospitals in three targeted cities.
In capital city Colombo, the Colombo National Hospital has reported 50 fatalities. Twenty-five died in Batticaloa, according to the Batticaloa General Hospital. And hospital sources say at least 62 people have died in the city of Negombo.
State broadcaster: Six explosions in three cities
At least six explosions have been reported in a coordinated attack on churches and hotels across Sri Lanka.
Three churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa were targeted during Easter services.
Three hotels, the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury Hotel, all in Colombo, were also hit with explosions, reported state broadcaster SLRC.
Hotel issues statement about explosion
The Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, which was the site of one of the explosions, released a statement:
"At approximately 09:05am local time, an explosion took place in Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo’s Table One cafe - one of several locations in Colombo which were affected by this morning's attacks," the statement reads.
"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the casualties and those who have been affected.
"We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to provide our fullest assistance and support to the affected staff and guests.
"Our immediate priority is to look after the safety and wellbeing of all involved. A Shangri-La crisis management team has been activated to provide all necessary support.
"As this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage. We will provide an update once more information is available."