Live Updates

Turmoil in Sri Lanka as thousands protest

By Amy Woodyatt, Rhea Mogul, Laura Smith-Spark and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 10:00 a.m. ET, July 9, 2022
5 Posts
1 min ago

At least 55 injured in protests, according to National Hospital of Sri Lanka doctor

From Iqbal Athas in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Protesters carry an injured man in Colombo on July 9.
Protesters carry an injured man in Colombo on July 9. (AFP/Getty Images)

The number of people injured in Sri Lanka's protests has risen to 55, according to Dr. Pushpa Zoysa with the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, including three people who received gunshot wounds, she said.

Among those injured is a lawmaker from eastern Sri Lanka, she added.

Some background: Anger reached unprecedented levels in the South Asian nation of 22 million on Saturday, as more than 100,000 people amassed outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, calling for his resignation.

Video broadcast on Sri Lankan television and on social media showed the protesters enter President's House — Rajapaksa's office and residence in the commercial capital — after breaking through security cordons placed by police. Images show demonstrators inside the building and hanging banners from the balcony, as well as swimming in the residence's pool.

Rajapaksa is not at the site and has been moved elsewhere, security officials told CNN. It is unclear how many security personnel are present at the location.

Protesters then also breached Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's official residence, known as Temple Trees, according to local media reports, while video of protesters entering the gates to Wickremesinghe's residence circulated on social media on Saturday.

19 min ago

Sri Lankan prime minister says he is willing to resign 

From Rukshana Rizwie and Iqbal Athas in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during an interview in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 11.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during an interview in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 11. (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said he is willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over, the prime minister's office said Saturday. 

The statement comes after a meeting of party leaders, held by Sri Lanka's parliament speaker, agreed to ask both the president and prime minister to resign per an "overwhelming request," Sri Lankan MP Rauff Hakeem tweeted on Saturday. 

The prime minister's office said: "So as to ensure safety of the citizens, he is agreeable to this recommendation by the opposition party leaders."

The decision also comes as fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, when the World Food Programme Director is also set to visit the country, and ahead of a debt sustainability report for the International Monetary Fund, the prime minister's office added. 

19 min ago

Protesters breach official residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister

From Rukshana Rizwie in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Demonstrators protest inside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 9.
Demonstrators protest inside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 9. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters)

Protesters have breached the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, known as Temple Trees, according to local media.

Video of protesters entering the gates to the residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe circulated on social media on Saturday.

Wickremesinghe had been earlier moved to a secure location, his office confirmed.

Some background: Protesters have also broken into the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo. Video broadcast on Sri Lankan television and on social media showed protesters enter President's House -- Rajapaksa's office and residence in the commercial capital -- after breaking through security cordons placed by police.

Images show demonstrators inside the building and hanging banners from the balcony, as well as swimming in the residence's pool.

19 min ago

Problems mount for a "bankrupt" nation

From CNN's Iqbal Athas, Chris Liakos, Rhea Mogul and Daniela Gonzalez-Roman

Protesters gather inside the premises of the Presidential Secretariat to demand the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on July 9, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Protesters gather inside the premises of the Presidential Secretariat to demand the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on July 9, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Sri Lanka is "bankrupt," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said, as the country suffers its worst financial crisis in decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine and fuel.

Earlier this week, Wickremesinghe told lawmakers that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the country's "collapsed" economy are "difficult," because the South Asian nation of 22 million has entered the talks as a bankrupt country, rather than a developing one.

"We are now participating in the negotiations as a bankrupt country. Therefore, we have to face a more difficult and complicated situation than previous negotiations," Wickremesinghe said Tuesday in parliament.

"Due to the state of bankruptcy our country is in, we have to submit a plan on our debt sustainability to (the IMF) separately," he added. "Only when they are satisfied with that plan can we reach an agreement at the staff level. This is not a straightforward process."

Read more here.

1 hr 56 min ago

What is happening in Sri Lanka?

From CNN's Iqbal Athas and Rhea Mogul

Protesters broke into the Sri Lankan leader's official residence in Colombo on Saturday as more than 100,000 amassed outside, according to police, calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign over his handling of the country's economic crisis.

Protesters enter presidential residence: Video broadcast on Sri Lankan television and on social media showed protesters enter President's House -- Rajapaksa's office and residence in the commercial capital -- after breaking through security cordons placed by police.

Rajapaksa is not at the site and has been moved elsewhere, security officials told CNN. It is unclear how many security personnel are present at the location.

Images from Colombo paint a chaotic scene, with pictures showing demonstrators running from tear gas, and clashing with police in body armor.

What sparked the protests? The South Asian nation is suffering its worst financial crisis in recent history, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine and fuel.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in recent months, calling for the country's leaders to resign over accusations of economic mismanagement.

Schools have been suspended and fuel has been limited to essential services. Patients are unable to travel to hospitals due to the fuel shortage and food prices are soaring.

Trains have reduced in frequency, forcing travelers to squeeze into compartments and even sit precariously on top of them as they commute to work.

In several major cities, including Colombo, hundreds are forced to queue for hours to buy fuel, sometimes clashing with police and the military as they wait.