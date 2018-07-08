The four remaining boys trapped inside the cave and their soccer coach should all be evacuated Tuesday, mission commander Narongsak Osotthanakorn told reporters.

Rescue operations resumed at 10:08 a.m., with a main diving team of 19 people heading in to retrieve the four kids and the coach, along with the doctor and three Thai Navy SEALs who have been with the group since shortly after they were found.

“I hope all 4 kids, and the coach, and the doctor and 3 SEALs will be all out today," Osotthanakorn said.