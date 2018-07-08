Thai cave rescue underwayBy Brian Ries, Euan McKirdy, Hilary Whiteman and Meg Wagner, CNN
Mission commander: Final 5 could leave cave Tuesday
From CNN's Kocha Olarn at the Tham Luang Nang Non cave
The four remaining boys trapped inside the cave and their soccer coach should all be evacuated Tuesday, mission commander Narongsak Osotthanakorn told reporters.
Rescue operations resumed at 10:08 a.m., with a main diving team of 19 people heading in to retrieve the four kids and the coach, along with the doctor and three Thai Navy SEALs who have been with the group since shortly after they were found.
“I hope all 4 kids, and the coach, and the doctor and 3 SEALs will be all out today," Osotthanakorn said.
Heavy rains inundate northern Thailand
From CNN's Steve George in Mae Sai
The rain has started to pour in Mae Sai, Thailand, which could complicate efforts to rescue the four boys and their soccer coach still trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave.
Former Chiang Rai governor and rescue mission commander Narongsak Osotthanakorn has characterized the operation as a race against "water and time."
Previously rescue efforts have been aided by unseasonably dry conditions, but with the return of the monsoon rains, efforts will take on a new urgency.
Experts close to the operation have expressed concerns that a rise in water levels could increase the risk for divers and extend the time required to bring the boys out from the cave. Currently, a significant part of the journey out of the cave is walkable.
Eight boys freed from cave are "healthy"
The eight Thai boys who have been rescued from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex are healthy, fever-fee, mentally feet and talking normally, medical officials in Chiang Rai said at a news conference Tuesday.
Dr. Jedsada Chokedamrongsook, the permanent secretary of the Thai Health Ministry, said he expects the boys will spend about seven days in hospital because of their weakened immune systems.
Right now, they are all in quarantine as authorities work to determine whether or not any of them contracted infections while in the dark, damp cave.
Families of the first four boys rescued had been able to visit them through a glass window, Chokedamrongsook said.
Breaking: Operation resumes on day 3 for final 5
Divers and rescue workers in Thailand have begun what could be the final push to free four boys and their soccer coach still trapped in a cave in the country's remote north, according to a Thai Navy official with knowledge of the operational details.
Eight of the boys were taken out of the cave during the first two days of rescue operations, but five others remain trapped on a ledge 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) inside the cave system.
Thai prime minister visits with families of soccer team at cave
From CNN’s Kocha Olran
Thai Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, met with families of the soccer team near the cave Monday.
The Prime Minister’s office distributed video of families meeting with Prayut who says, “No matter how much we spend, no one complains about it. Life is the most important.”
The Prime Minister is expected to visit the boys who have already been rescued in the hospital Monday night.
Rescue worker at cave says boys emerged wearing multiple wetsuits meant to keep them warm
Danish cave diver Ivan Karadzic, who is stationed at "Camp 6" to assist the rescue divers, tells CNN that the divers believe today's operation was "even more smoothly executed than yesterday," which may be a result of less water being in the cave system.
He said that the boys were indeed wearing a full face mask as well as several wetsuits "to minimize heat loss.” This is because the water is very cold and they are “very skinny," he said.
The boys are attached to the divers with a small line called a "body line," which he says is "common to use in low visibility" in order "to minimize any kind of risk."
Yesterday, when he saw the kids in "Camp 6," he said they were “looking good considering the situation they were in."
Divers now need to bring new air and oxygen tanks into the cave and place them at “strategic places” along the route, he said. It’s a contingency in case something happens with the gas supply of the rescue divers, such as an equipment malfunction, because the route is so long.
Mood among volunteers staffing the support center is upbeat and relaxed
From CNN's Steve George
The mood among volunteers at the support center, many who have been staying up late cooking meals for the rescue workers, is significantly more relaxed than in previous nights.
People seem to sense that they are moving towards the finish line. There are lots of jokes are being shared and there are many happy faces.
Shlomi Aroush, a volunteer translator, told CNN that although people have been working for long hours over many days, the mood is upbeat.
“They have eight boys out and in the hospital, everyone is very positive,” he said.
This is in stark contrast to the mood Friday night, when all the boys were still in the cave and rescues had not yet begun.
Boys recused Monday were in better condition than those who came out Sunday
The four boys who were evacuated from a cave in northern Thailand Monday were in better condition than those who were rescued Sunday, Narongsak Osotthanakorn, rescue mission commander, said at a press conference moments ago.
Osotthanakorn would not elaborate but did say all the boys who have been rescued are in good condition.
He added rescue workers will need at least 20 hours to prepare for the next operation, but timing could change depending on weather and water levels.
Monday’s rescue was carried out four to five hours ahead of schedule due to favorable conditions.
All rescue workers and divers are resting in preparation for tomorrow’s operation.
Officials will meet late Monday local time to discuss Tuesday’s plans.
Older members of the Wild Boars soccer team say they want to play with the rescued boys soon
From CNN's Steve George
The head coach of the Wild Boars soccer team had temporarily suspended all matches and practices after it emerged that the boys on the under-16s team were trapped in the cave. They were too worried about their teammates to play soccer.
But with news of the rescues, he decided to get the older team together for a practice in a show of unity with the rescuers, and to keep spirits up.
The mood there was optimistic, and the players and coaching staff were confident that the junior team would be home soon. Some of the over-17s told CNN they looked forward to welcoming their junior teammates home and playing football with them soon.
Here's video from their practice: