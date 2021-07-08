Tokyo governor says she wanted to share a "sense of crisis" ahead of Olympics meeting

Earlier today, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told a group of Olympics officials set to review the decision spectators that her government wanted to share a “sense of crisis” with the central government and that the Tokyo government was making every effort to control the movement of people to prevent infection.
The governor added that her government wanted to vaccinate as many people involved in the games.
Some context: The pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place under a coronavirus state of emergency, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga confirmed Thursday.
Suga said he had decided to declare a new state of emergency for the capital from July 12 to Aug. 22 – covering the 16 days of the embattled Games in its entirety.
"The number of infected cases in the area including Tokyo has been increasing since the end of last month," Suga said. "The number of severe cases and bed occupancy rate continues to be on the low level, but considering the impact of variants, we need to enhance countermeasures so that the infection will not spread nationwide."