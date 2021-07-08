World
Tokyo Olympic venues won't have spectators

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:07 a.m. ET, July 8, 2021
33 min ago

Tokyo governor says she wanted to share a "sense of crisis" ahead of Olympics meeting

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka

From left, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach attend the five-party meeting in Tokyo on July 8.
From left, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach attend the five-party meeting in Tokyo on July 8. Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier today, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told a group of Olympics officials set to review the decision spectators that her government wanted to share a “sense of crisis” with the central government and that the Tokyo government was making every effort to control the movement of people to prevent infection.

The governor added that her government wanted to vaccinate as many people involved in the games.

Some context: The pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place under a coronavirus state of emergency, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga confirmed Thursday.

Suga said he had decided to declare a new state of emergency for the capital from July 12 to Aug. 22 – covering the 16 days of the embattled Games in its entirety.

"The number of infected cases in the area including Tokyo has been increasing since the end of last month," Suga said. "The number of severe cases and bed occupancy rate continues to be on the low level, but considering the impact of variants, we need to enhance countermeasures so that the infection will not spread nationwide."
35 min ago

JUST IN: Tokyo venues for Olympics will not have spectators

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka

The Olympic Rings are seen outside the Japan Olympic Museum on June 23 in Tokyo.
The Olympic Rings are seen outside the Japan Olympic Museum on June 23 in Tokyo. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Tokyo venues for summer Olympics will not have spectators.

Earlier today, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga confirmed the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place under a coronavirus state of emergency.

The announcement was made following a meeting of five Olympic and Japanese government groups responsible for the Games.

Seiko Hashimoto with the Japanese Olympic Committee said, “A very heavy judgement was made.”

Hashimoto said due to the pandemic, they have “no choice but to hold the Games in a limited way.”