Tokyo governor says she wanted to share a "sense of crisis" ahead of Olympics meeting

From left, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach attend the five-party meeting in Tokyo on July 8. Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier today, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told a group of Olympics officials set to review the decision spectators that her government wanted to share a “sense of crisis” with the central government and that the Tokyo government was making every effort to control the movement of people to prevent infection.

The governor added that her government wanted to vaccinate as many people involved in the games.

Some context: The pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place under a coronavirus state of emergency, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga confirmed Thursday.

Suga said he had decided to declare a new state of emergency for the capital from July 12 to Aug. 22 – covering the 16 days of the embattled Games in its entirety.