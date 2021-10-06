On Tug of War, CNN’s Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward travels to some of the most volatile corners of the world to document the greatest power struggles of our time. In countries where democracy is in its dying days, Clarissa shares on the ground reports from ordinary citizens who are risking their lives to fight for freedom. Hear a first-hand account from the streets of Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control, meet the daring activist challenging Putin’s political reign in Russi ... Show more a, and learn how organizers in Myanmar use hand gestures to signal solidarity. Tug of War. Stories of resistance from around the world.



