New Zealand volcano eruption leaves at least five dead: Live updates
White Island tourism is vital for the area
Asked whether tourists should have been allowed onto an active volcano, Ardern said questions would have to be asked in future.
She said tourist groups have been visiting the island for several decades, and the volcano has been considered active throughout that time.
Local officials said tours to White Island are crucial to the area's economy. According to the GeoNet website, more than 10,000 people visit the island every year.
"No signs of life" on island, says PM
Jacinda Ardern says there have been no signs of life on White Island since the eruption.
Police rescue helicopters have carried out a number of reconnaissance flights over the island, but emergency personnel have not seen any survivors, the New Zealand PM told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday morning, local time.
Ardern said volcanic ash from the eruption still poses a hazard in the area, adding that a boat coming back from the island was covered with a half a meter (1.6 feet) of ash.
International tourists and New Zealanders missing
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealanders and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia are among those injured or missing following the White Island volcano eruption.
According to officials, 47 people were on the island at the time of the explosion.
New Zealand Police Superintendent Bruce Bird told reporters that five people have been confirmed dead, while eight are still missing. A further 31 are in hospital, while three have been treated and discharged.
Happening now: PM Jacinda Ardern giving update
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is updating the nation on the latest regarding the White Island volcano eruption.
Ardern said two groups of people were on the volcano on Monday afternoon at the time of the eruption.
According to the emergency services, eight people are still missing.
What to expect today
The sun has risen over New Zealand's White Island, a day after a deadly volcanic eruption there.
A New Zealand Defense Force ship is expected to deploy drones and observational equipment to assess the environment there today.
Overnight, authorities said a specialist disaster victim identification team was awaiting deployment in the nearby port town of Whakatane. Police have called it a "recovery operation."
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden arrived in Whakatane earlier, where she is due to meet with search and rescue authorities.
She is expected to give an update on the eruption at a press conference as the nation wakes up at around 7 a.m. local (1 p.m. ET).
Here's what the eruption looked like yesterday
The volcano on White Island erupted at around 2 p.m. local time on Monday, sending plumes of thick black smoke and ash into the air.
Michael Schade and his family had been visiting the island, and left the scene just 20 minutes before the eruption. They fled the island on a boat which also evacuated some injured visitors.
Here's what you need to know
On Monday, a volcano erupted on New Zealand's White Island, off the northern coast of North Island. Search and rescue operations are continuing today as authorities continue to gather information on the dead, injured, and missing.