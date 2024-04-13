A nine-month-old baby is confirmed to be among eight victims who have been admitted to hospital following the mass stabbing attack at Sydney's Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall.

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb on Saturday confirmed that eight people are currently being treated for different injuries in hospitals around Sydney, including the infant, who has been in surgery.

Webb said "the last update I had was that it (the baby) had been in surgery and it's too early to say really. But it's awful."

She could not confirm Australian media reports that the baby's mother had died.

"I've heard that same rumour but I can't confirm that," she said.